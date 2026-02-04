Pittsburgh model and mother Jacinta Stevens mourned after dying in icy river crash during winter storm

As extreme cold, snow, and ice continue to threaten communities across the country following a deadly winter storm that has claimed at least 100 lives so far, we’re learning more about one of those tragic deaths.

Loved ones and members of the fashion community in Pittsburgh who knew Jacinta Stevens are mourning after she died last week when her car plunged into an icy river, the Pittsburgh Gazette reported. She was 31.

According to local authorities, Stevens was driving on the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 29, when her vehicle hit a snowbank, went over a concrete barrier and fell into the Monongahela River. Crews arrived shortly after the call came in; however, emergency responders said they encountered a “sinking vehicle” that had gone through the ice approximately 50 feet from shore, describing the situation as “complex” in a statement.

“This incident was extremely complex, combining advanced cardiac life support, technical rope rescue, ice rescue and dive rescue operations,” public safety officials wrote. “The Bureaus of EMS, Fire and Police sent nearly 50 responders to the scene, with EMS providing the bulk of the staff.”

Officials said Stevens was in cardiac arrest when she was rescued by a dive team less than an hour after the crash. She was transported to UPMC Presbyterian in critical condition, where she was later pronounced dead.

In the wake of her death, many who knew and worked with the model and young mother of two from Pittsburgh’s West End have shared tributes online.

In a statement posted to the group’s Facebook, organizers of Johnstown Fashion Week described Stevens as “more than just a face on the runway,” calling her “a beacon of grace.”

“The Johnstown Fashion Week community is deeply saddened by the loss of a true icon, supermodel Jacinta Stevens,” read the caption of the post that included pictures of Stevens modeling a green halter dress on the runway during a recent show.

“Jacinta was more than just a face on the runway; she was a beacon of grace and a friend to many models in the Johnstown, PA fashion scene. Her passion for the industry and her unparalleled professionalism inspired everyone who had the privilege of working with her,” it continued. “Her legacy of elegance and kindness will never be forgotten. Our hearts go out to her family and loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Jacinta. Your light will continue to shine on every runway we walk.”

Meanwhile, her employer at the time of the accident told the Gazette they are in “shock and grief.”

A GoFundMe launched in Stevens’ name with a goal of $26,000 to help cover funeral expenses and support her children, an 11-year-old son and a 7-year-old daughter, as well as her immediate family, had exceeded its target by over $4,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.