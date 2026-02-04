Snoop Dogg carries Olympic torch ahead of 2026 Winter Games in Italy

Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg took part in a major honor on Wednesday, carrying the Olympic torch as part of the 2026 Winter Olympics torch relay in Gallarate, Italy, ahead of the Games’ official opening. The moment placed the hip-hop icon in the spotlight, not for a stage performance but as a representative of the United States on the global sporting stage.

Video of the event shows Snoop proudly holding the torch and dancing along to his own music with collaborator Dr. Dre playing in the background as he marked the traditionally symbolic relay — a lead-in to one of the world’s largest international sporting events.

Snoop isn’t new to this role: he previously participated in the 2024 Summer Olympics torch relay in Paris and has been embraced by Olympic organizers in recent years. Last year, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee announced Snoop would serve as Team USA’s first-ever honorary coach for the 2026 Winter Games, reflecting his long-standing connection to the Olympics and American culture.

The 2026 Winter Olympics are set to begin with an official opening ceremony in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, on Friday, where athletes from around the world will compete in snow and ice sports through February. Snoop’s participation in the torch relay adds a cultural layer to the festivities, bridging music, sport, and global pageantry in a way that connects mainstream pop culture with the Olympic tradition.