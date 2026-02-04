The ‘Relationship Goals’ cast has relationship advice — especially if you felt seen in the film

When DeVon Franklin asked, “When’s the last time you’ve seen an inspirational romantic comedy?” I couldn’t help but pause. For years in the ’90s and early 2000s, romantic comedies felt like one of the most dominant genres, with films made for both white and Black audiences. But over time, as Will Packer has previously noted, the genre’s presence has faded from the mainstream, leaving audiences clinging to the nostalgia of classics like “Boomerang,” “The Wood,” “Just Wright,” and more.

But beyond the nostalgia (and the comfort of watching a perfectly moisturized, melanated cast navigate the highs and lows of love), the real power of romantic comedies, particularly Black romantic comedies, is their ability to create a safe space. These films allow audiences to feel seen without judgment. They explore the quiet, sometimes scary parts of love: the emotions you can’t always articulate, or don’t yet feel comfortable naming. And the newly released “Relationship Goals,” produced by DeVon Franklin and streaming on Amazon Prime Video, brings conversations about love, faith, and community to the forefront in a way that feels both nostalgic and refreshing.

“I am on a mission, you know, to tell stories that are uplifting. You know, we gotta start making movies about Black hope. You know what I mean? And for me, this movie does that,” Franklin told theGrio. “I feel like ‘Relationship Goals’ does a great job of showing Black hope, Black love, a look into Black professionalism in a way that is universal and that anybody, no matter where they’re from, can watch this film and really enjoy it.”

With Kelly Rowland and Cliff “Method Man” Smith leading the film as unfathomably attractive love interests, the film also stars Robin Thede, Annie Gonzalez, Ryan Jamal Swain, and more. Together, the cast nails the classic rom-com formula, striking a balance between emotion, humor, reflection, and relatability. Inspired by Pastor Mike Todd’s viral sermon series-turned-best-selling book “Relationship Goals,” the film draws on his faith-based analysis of navigating not only romantic relationships but also relationships with oneself.

“I just think the great thing about this movie is you see three different women in three different walks in their relationship journeys,” Thede told theGrio. “So wherever anyone is as they come to the movie, I think they’ll be able to see themselves, and I think that’s great.”

So, when sitting down with theGrio, Rowland, Smith, Thede, Gonzalez, and Todd shared their relationship advice to their characters and the audiences who may see themselves in this movie.

“Learn to listen more,” Method Man, who plays Jett, said, stressing the importance of reciprocity. “I would say, when your significant other asks you, ‘How are you feeling today?’ Regardless of how long your answer is, you should reciprocate the question to the other person. Just be mindful.”

Rowland, who plays high-achieving executive Leah in the film, stressed the importance of balance not only for her character but also for viewers who may relate to her:

“Leah, you know, she has so many big goals, and I would tell her that balance is a real thing,” the former Destiny’s Child star noted. “She has to always be a student of it and continue to learn what it is for her. Because, between work and love, and I can only imagine what else is on her list, I would tell her balance is a process.”

Gonzalez plays Treese, the bold, spunky younger sister of the friend group who is anxious about finding love, but is forced to find herself and her faith throughout the film. For her, the film revealed the power of surrendering.

“Surrender. I would say surrender to whatever version of truth that might be being brought up right now. If it’s making you uncomfortable, it’s here to transform you,” she explained. “I feel like in Treese’s journey, you see how uncomfortable she is throughout this whole process of figuring out her faith, figuring out what dating is supposed to be like. I would really say, like, just be open to figuring out what you need to feel happy, whole, and complete instead of thinking about what [others] need for you to be likeable to them.”

Pastor Todd, who appears in the film, emphasized that life and love are “about progression, not perfection,” encouraging anyone to use their “season of singleness” as a “season of discovery.”

“Whether you’re in a place right now where you know nothing about God, you know nothing about relationships, I just want this movie to be a mirror for you, so that you could see yourself in some type of way and then start going down the journey of discovering who you are,” the Transformation Church leader emphasized. “I’m just hoping people find value and it helps their real life because I really believe people can win in relationships.”

Ultimately, amid the chemistry, heart, and comedic moments (including Method Man passionately belting out R&B love songs) both Smith and Rowland agree the film delivers a simple but necessary reminder:

“Black love isn’t a myth; it actually exists. And love is a two-way street, and you can lose it on a lonely highway.”

Watch “Relationship Goals” on Amazon Prime Video now.