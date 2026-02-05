Golden State Warriors honor Ruby Bridges during NBA game for Black History Month

This Black History Month, as we honor the work and sacrifices of the generations that came before us, the Golden State Warriors paid tribute to living civil rights icon Ruby Bridges. Last night, the NBA team took a moment to recognize Bridges as their “Impact Warrior” in honor of Black History Month.

“Following last night’s game, in celebration of Black Heritage Night and the NBA’s celebration of Black pioneers throughout Black History Month, the Warriors had the honor of meeting Civil Rights icon Ruby Bridges,” the NBA team wrote on Instagram.

In 1960, six-year-old Bridges became the first Black student to integrate William Frantz Elementary in New Orleans, Louisiana. Outside the walls of the elementary school, Bridges was forced to walk past angry white mobs alongside her mother and four federal marshals. And the racial discrimination persisted as teachers, with the exception of Barbara Henry, refused to teach her.

“Today, her legacy lives on through The Ruby Bridges Foundation, empowering the next generation to lead with courage. She continues to champion equity, empathy, and inclusion for all,” Warriors in Community wrote in a separate Instagram post.

As she watched the Warriors vs. 76ers game, the 70-year-old trailblazer was invited onto the court to receive a special jersey with her name. Having been forced to confront the harsh reality of racism at a young age, Bridges uses her platform to remind communities “that racism has no place in the hearts and minds of our children.”