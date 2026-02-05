Tomi Adeyemi announces new YA novel ‘The Siren’

Tomi Adeyemi is returning to a bookshelf near you very soon.

On Tuesday, Feb. 3, the 32-year-old bestselling author of the hit “Legacy of Orïsha” series and publisher Henry Holt and Company, an imprint of Macmillan Children’s Publishing Group, announced that her first standalone novel, “The Siren,” is set to arrive in September.

The dark YA title transports readers to Dartmouth University through Emery, who arrives on campus determined to protect her scholarship and keep her past from catching up with her. That is, until she encounters Roux, her disarming stepbrother Eli, and the mystical group of girls Roux calls “The Sirens.” As their name suggests, Emery is drawn into their mesmerizing orbit, their world of extravagance, and becomes intent on joining them.

Opening up about the new book in a recent profile with Cosmopolitan magazine, Adeyemi said the story came from a “gentle” place.

“I literally lived with this for two years. It was not just my home. The act of writing this book was so gentle. It was the coziest place in the universe,” she explained. “It’s a space and a time that only I know, and the process of creating it was just so blissful and magical and raw.”

She also shared that the project feels different from her other titles, which have sold millions of copies since their debut in 2018.

“There was a lot of magic in ‘Children of Blood and Bone.’ There was a lot of ancestral magic. ‘The Siren?’ It’s Soul Magic,” she said. “It’s not from those that came before me. It’s literally from within me.”

Adeyemi, who is the acclaimed author behind the bestselling “Legacy of Orïsha” trilogy which includes “Children of Blood and Bone,” “Children of Virtue and Vengeance” and “Children of Anguish and Anarchy,” is gearing up for the series to hit the big screen in a film adaptation starring Viola Davis, Cynthia Erivo, Regina King and Idris Elba, set to hit theaters on Jan. 15, 2027.

In the meantime, “The Siren,” which is currently available for preorder, arrives in bookstores on Sept. 29.