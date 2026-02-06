Donald Trump sparks outrage with racist social media post of Barack and Michelle Obama

Through the years, Donald Trump has become known for his social media rants. However, last night, as Trump flooded Truth Social with video reposts, one video caught the attention of social media users.

In a video, which appeared to corroborate Trump’s frequent claims of the 2020 elections being rigged, users particularly focused on the end, which quickly scrolled to a video showing former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama as monkeys. The video showed the Obamas’ faces superimposed over footage of monkeys bobbing their heads to “The Lion Sleeps Tonight,” a song popularly associated with The Lion King franchise.

While neither Trump nor the Obamas have publicly commented on the circulating clip, social media users across the political spectrum criticized the repost, calling it racially charged and offensive.

The president of the United States is posting racist video of the formal president and First Lady during black history month….. this is not someone who is for the people this is not a person who should be president. — Ko ❤︎ (@Kodeinee) February 6, 2026

This is the racist video Donald Trump posted.



This is where we're at. pic.twitter.com/kH49rMWfVH — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) February 6, 2026

This is overt racism. Full stop. There’s no ‘misinterpretation’ and no excuse. This is who he is, who he’s always been, and why he should never be anywhere near power again. And there’s a reason the tapes from The Apprentice have never been released. https://t.co/pBwZi5Yjaj — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) February 6, 2026

This comes hours after Trump signed a proclamation honoring the observance of Black History Month, acknowledging the contributions of Black Americans and emphasizing that Black history is “not distinct from American history.”

“For decades, the progressive movement and far-left politicians have sought to needlessly divide our citizens on the basis of race, painting a toxic and distorted and disfigured vision of our history, heritage, and heroes,” Trump wrote as previously reported by theGrio“This month, however, we do not celebrate our differences…the history of Black Americans is an indispensable chapter in our grand American story.”