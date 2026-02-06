GloRilla’s sister says the rapper has ‘an obligation’ to financially support her family—the internet says otherwise

Social media users have been unexpectedly added to rapper GloRilla’s family group chat, and like any family dynamic, things are complicated. This week, the Memphis rapper’s sister, Scarface Woods, born Victoria Woods, went viral for sharing some grievances she has about her famous sister and how she’s handling her success on social media.

“She got an obligation to share the wealth,” Woods said of Glorilla in an interview with TMZ. “We struggled together. Took baths in bottles of water, roaches, all that. She not doing nothing for family, at all. “

🎥 EXCLUSIVE: GloRilla's sister, Scarface Woodz, says the successful rapper has an obligation to help her family who is struggling back in Memphis. Out of the millions GloRilla likely has, Scarface says they're only asking for $2,500. pic.twitter.com/mlDtyvTjBe — TMZ (@TMZ) February 5, 2026

“She do little oohs and aahs for our parents or whatever, but barely nothing ‘cuz my mama still clocking the clock at FedEx, “ she continued. “Gloria got y’all believing this fake a— imaginary a— thing where she retired them. No, she did not. My dad retired because his time was up. She was supposed to have retired my mama, but she didn’t.”

Now, the root of Victoria’s frustrations stems from Glorilla’s (born Gloria Hallelujah Woods) alleged lack of support. In her viral video shared earlier this week, Scarface called out her rapper sibling for sharing the wealth from her successful career with friends and not family.

“Y’all mad I’m talking about y’all favorite rapper; y’all favorite rapper ain’t s—t. And I’m getting tired of it,” Scarface said. “Y’all talking ’bout some ‘She ain’t obligated.’ How the f—k she ain’t obligated when she wanna sit here in all them interviews and talk about the struggles we’ve been through and didn’t reach back and help none of us out? But got her friends riding and s—t, and my mama still working at FedEx,” she shared.

GloRilla’s sister Scarface claims their mom is still working at FedEx and says GloRilla hasn’t helped the family pay rent since getting famous and rich. pic.twitter.com/0GkxC5fEgC — livebitez (@livebitez) February 4, 2026

She followed her video rant with a Facebook post threatening to expose the “TGIF” rapper. Throughout her rise to fame, Glorilla has spoken candidly about the struggles she and her 10 siblings experienced growing up in a low-income household. Despite her sister’s claims, the rapper previously shared that she bought each of her parents a house.

“It felt like ‘Dang, I really was able to do this,'” she said. “You know people rap about this all the time … I never knew I’d be able to do this, ‘cause you know we never had nothing growing up,” GloRilla told Big Boy in 2022.

Now, the rapper has not directly addressed her sister’s social media rants, but she did subliminally respond to the claims by sharing a screenshot of text messages she received from her mother that read:

“Thank you so ver very much,!!!! Really didn’t want to ask you because you already do so much for us. I thank you so very much for all that you do. I don’t take it for granted at all. I Really do Love and Appreciate you so very much!,” the message continues. “God Bless you for your honor, respect, kindness and love shown to me! You’re such a blessing to me. When I become a millionaire, I GOT YOU!! Meanwhile, I’ll prayerfully keep you in God’s hands continually.”

The drama has reignited conversations about the realities of overcoming a lower-income upbringing, as social media users empathise with her.

Now regardless of whether or not Glorilla 100% supports her family financially, she would not be the first celebrity to set boundaries with family members. Most recently Tyler Perry reflected on creating financial boundaries with relatives after an experience where he was forced to fire his aunt.

“I’ve had family members get mad at me cuz I wouldn’t give them a million dollars,” he shared. “I don’t believe in giving us things that are just going to handicap us. That is the worst thing you can do.”