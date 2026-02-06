Kid ‘N Play star Christopher Reid reveals heart transplant gave him a new perspective on life

Christopher ‘Kid’ Reid is reminding everyone, especially Black men the importance of going to the doctor. This week, during an appearance on “Good Morning America,” the hip hop icon and half of the duo Kid ‘N Play revealed a diagnosis that not only saved his life but also changed his mindset.

Last July, Reid received a congestive heart failure diagnosis last year after experiencing increased fatigue and shortness of breath.

“I think sometimes you kinda just chalk it up to, you know, ‘I’m gettin’ older,’ you know, ‘The road is harsh,'” he told Michael Strahan. “Congestive heart failure…That’s a bad one.”

Initially trying to treat the condition, which occurs when the heart doesn’t pump blood as efficiently as it should, with medication, the hip hop star’s doctors grew concerned when Reid returned for a three-week check-up with worsened symptoms.

“He came in very swollen again, and that is a little unusual in somebody who’s been started on treatment, for the swelling to come back that quickly,” Dr. Erika Jones, Reid’s cardiologist, explained, recalling how he was ultimately rushed to the intensive care unit for a heart transplant.

Understanding that the procedure was his only option, Reid went straight into the required mental and physical evaluations. However, beyond doing the necessary steps, the “House Party” star wanted doctors to know that he was ‘worthy.’

“When we think about status for heart transplant, he was high on the list because of how ill he was and really kind of dealing with a life-or-death situation,” his surgeon, Dr. Laura DiChiacchio, told GMA. “The way he handled it externally was incredibly calm.”

“If I do get this gift, I intend to respect it and really live life to the fullest,” Reid shared.

Now with a “new heart, new vibration,” as Strahan noted, Reid is advocating for others to prioritize their health. February is American Heart Month, a national campaign designed to raise awareness about heart disease. Today, heart disease is one of the leading causes of death amongst Americans, a risk that experts say is even higher for Black communities, as reports show that Black Americans are 30% more likely to die from heart disease than their white counterparts.

“A lot of people are walking around with heart disease because they don’t go to the doctor. And you know, traditionally, people of color, we don’t go,” Reid shared. “We don’t go for a lot of reasons. Sometimes we don’t go because we don’t have insurance. A lot of times, we don’t go because we don’t want the bad news, or we too busy just hustlin’, trying to make it from day to day. And we … feel like we don’t got time, or we’ll get over it. Well, you might not.”

Ultimately, Reid is grateful for this new shot at life: “I hope that I’m the same person, but that I’m a better version of myself because this thing is … a beautiful life. It’s great. And, you know, I wanna be around for it.”