‘Extremely heartbroken’: Lil Jon shares statement after son is found dead in Georgia pond

Lil Jon has confirmed his son, Nathan Smith, has died.

In a statement shared to Newsweek, the hip-hop producer and DJ revealed the family is “extremely heartbroken” over the news. Smith, who went by the stage name DJ Young Slade, had been reported missing in Georgia earlier this week.

“I am extremely heartbroken for the tragic loss of our son, Nathan Smith. His mother [Nicole Smith] and I are devastated.”

“Nathan was the kindest human being you would ever meet. He was immensely caring, thoughtful, polite, passionate, and warmhearted – he loved his family and the friends in his life to the fullest. He was an amazingly talented young man; a music producer, an artist and engineer, and graduate of NYU.”

The statement concluded, “We loved Nathan with all of our hearts and are incredibly proud of him. He was loved and appreciated, and in our last times together we’re comforted in knowing that we expressed that very sentiment to him.”

Smith had been reported missing in Milton, Georgia, on Tuesday after reportedly dashing from his apartment barefoot. Divers had been searching the area where Smith had been reported missing on Friday before a body was discovered. The Milton Police Department released a statement on Friday, providing an update on Facebook.

“On February 6, 2026, at approximately 11:53 a.m., divers with the Cherokee County Fire Department located and recovered a body from the pond. The individual is believed to be Nathan Smith, pending official confirmation by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office,” the statement read.

“Based on the investigation to date, there is no indication of foul play. However, the Milton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division will continue to treat this as an open and active investigation. No further details will be released until the official cause and manner of death are determined by the Fulton County Medical Examiner and all investigative leads have been thoroughly examined.

We extend our deepest condolences to the Smith family during this difficult time. The department respectfully asks the community and members of the media to honor the family’s request for privacy as they grieve and navigate this tragedy.”