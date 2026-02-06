Quinton Aaron’s ‘spiritual wife’ removed from hospital room as he recovers from spinal sttroke

The twists and turns in the health saga of “The Blind Side” actor Quinton Aaron have added another one as the woman who was believed to be his wife but is actually his “spiritual wife,” no longer has access to be in his hospital room.

According to the actor’s family, Margarita, who has publicly claimed a spiritual marriage between the two, has been kept away from him as he continues to recover from a spinal stroke he suffered at his Atlanta-area home last month. A spinal stroke can occur when something stops blood flow to your spinal cord and blood clots are the most common cause, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Speaking with US Weekly, Margarita says she is at peace with the decision, which Aaron’s relatives reportedly made.

“I’m OK with it. I’m at peace with this,” she said. “Quinton and I pray a lot and believe in God and believe in a higher power. I can feel his presence telling me this will work itself out.”

Aaron’s health has yo=yoed since he fell at his home last month, as he is currently not speaking and has not asked about his “spiritual wife.” According to his family, they refuse to mention the woman to him as they believe his chief focus at the moment is to focus on his recovery.

However, Margarita is disputing a claim by Aaron’s family that she attempted to limit access to him.

“Hospital staff even told me they were limiting visitation,” Margarita said. “They were only giving everyone five minutes once a day to be with him.”

On Wednesday (Feb. 4), Aaron’s family released a statement questioning the legitimacy of Margarita’s claims about being his legally married wife or even a registered nurse, as previously reported.

“We have raised some suspicions about the legitimacy of Quinton and Margarita’s marriage to each other, as well as her legitimacy as a registered nurse,” the family said. “We have found some alarming details.”

Margarita countered the family’s claims, saying they’ve been distant from the actor while acknowledging she’s legally married to another man.

“I am separated from my ex, and we are both working on this process to make sure a divorce gets finalized,” she admitted. “But Quinton and I are spiritually married. We are tied as one. I used to beg his family to come see him. He used to say no one loves me. They love me for my name and what I can bring them.”

On Jan. 29, a day after it was revealed that Aaron was hospitalized, his family released a statement thanking fans and peers for their thoughts and prayers.

“We acknowledge that you’ve heard about Quinton Aaron’s condition,” his family began in their statement. “We appreciate the overwhelming love, support and prayers that Quinton has received over the past few days from his fans, the public, and our concerned community.”

They added, “To update everyone, he had a spinal stroke. He is alert, aware and recovering. The Aaron family has a lot to deal with for the betterment of their loved one, but will be sure to keep everyone posted regarding Quinton’s health as we see fit.”

