This New York couple explains why they’ve had six weddings in over two decades of marriage

In almost 30 years of marriage, one New York couple has had six weddings.

Frantzcie and Fednel Wagnac, who have been married for 27 years, are getting a jump on planning their 30th anniversary, which will be their seventh “wedding.”

The tradition of a new dress and a ring for the bride began as a joke. Early on in their marriage, after their first wedding in 1999, Fednel, 56, had a habit of playfully saying he would marry Frantzcie, 52, “again and again” on special occasions like birthdays and Valentine’s Day until finally she responded, “What’s stopping you?” the couple told SWNS.

“I said it as a joke, but wifey took it seriously. That’s how it started,” Fednel said.

The weddings always occur during their summer vacations, and they spend roughly $5,000 on the celebration as an added bit of the joke. The only guests are their two children, daughter Mandy, 25, and son Carlton, 23.

Frantzcie, a nurse, and Fednel, a radiation therapist, who both hail from Haiti, got “married” for the second time in 2004 during a trip to the Poconos in Pennsylvania. Then, on their 10th anniversary in 2009, they said “I do” for the third time at a manor house in Long Island, N.Y. Five years later, in 2014, the pair celebrated with another wedding in Long Island. Each time they posed in elaborate coordinated looks, purple one year, fuchsia the next.

When they reached their milestone 20th anniversary in 2019, Fednel got down on one knee and proposed to his bride all over again. They took the festivity to the beaches of Negril, Jamaica, and instead of just renewing their vows, they actually hired a pastor and everything. Frantzcie even bought a white dress for that go around.

“Watching the expression on my husband’s face as I walked towards him seemed like the very first time,” she told the outlet.

For their 25th, the couple celebrated with a destination ceremony in Cancun. While they didn’t divulge their plans for their 30th in 2029, they did share what’s kept the spark and love alive for so many years between them.

“The secret to our long-lasting marriage is mutual respect and being best friends,” Fednel revealed. “I make it my business to make her happy by doing the things that she likes, and I get the same in return.”

Frantczie shared how they still “date each other” and “I open my heart and give freely the very best of me, and I gratefully, appreciatively, respectfully, and humbly receive his love. And he does the same.”