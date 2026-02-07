‘I didn’t save him’: T.I. recounts stopping Scott Stapp from jumping off a Miami hotel balcony

T.I. has heard the story told for years; he just doesn’t agree with how it’s usually framed.

On a recent episode of “Still 400 – The Mannie & Juvie Show,” the Atlanta rapper revisited a late-night moment in Miami that has long been described as him saving Creed frontman Scott Stapp. According to T.I., though, that version misses the point.

The night goes back to 2005. T.I., his wife Tiny, and a friend had just checked into a Miami hotel. He and his friend stepped onto the balcony to smoke when something felt off. He started hearing a low, persistent grumbling that didn’t belong to either of them.

Curious, T.I. walked to the uncovered side of the balcony and looked up. That’s when he saw a man above him, mumbling to himself and clearly hurt. The man was struggling to move.

“I’m like, ‘Man, what’s up? You alright?’” T.I. recalled.

The man explained he had fallen while trying to move from one room to another. He believed his partner was cheating on him with a friend. He was injured, emotional, and, according to T.I., seemed ready to keep going over the edge.

T.I. said he and others stayed with him and kept talking. They told him it wasn’t that bad and urged him to get help. Eventually, first responders arrived and brought the situation under control.

It wasn’t until later that T.I. realized who the man was.

Over the years, Scott Stapp has publicly credited T.I. with saving his life. In a 2012 interview with VH1, the Creed singer said T.I. “immediately took care of the situation and saved my life.”

T.I. doesn’t deny being there. He just doesn’t accept the credit.

“He always goes on interviews telling people that I saved him,” T.I. said. “I didn’t save him. He made the decision to save his own. Glory goes to God. I didn’t do anything.”

The two men don’t remember the night the same way. Stapp has previously placed the incident in 2004 and tied it to a time when both artists were in Miami while songs were being written for “The Passion of The Christ: Songs Inspired By” soundtrack, though there’s no evidence T.I. worked on that project. Stapp has also said he recognized T.I. because he was wearing an Alabama hat.

Years later, Stapp walked back the idea that he was trying to hurt himself. In 2018, he told TMZ that the incident was actually an accident. He said T.I. found him injured and quickly called for medical help.

T.I.’s take hasn’t shifted. For him, the night was never about heroics or headlines. It was about staying present, talking someone through a rough moment, and letting them decide to keep going.