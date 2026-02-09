Maria Taylor becomes first Black woman to present the Lombardi Trophy, former high school classmate is honoree 

Maria Taylor made history while sharing a full-circle moment with a former high school classmate.

On Sunday, Feb. 9, the 38-year-old sports commentator became the first Black woman to present the Lombardi Trophy and host NBC’s official Super Bowl pregame party. After leading the network’s coverage, she later presented the trophy to her former Centennial High School classmate, Mike Macdonald, who is now the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks.

“Just two kids from Centennial High School that made it to the Super Bowl,” Maria Taylor wrote in the caption of a post on X, which included footage of the pair embracing on the field as Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)” played in the background.

According to USA Today, both Taylor and Macdonald attended the University of Georgia after graduating from Centennial. Taylor went on to carve out a career in sports broadcasting, working at ESPN from 2014 to 2021 before joining NBC Sports, where she now serves as the lead studio host for the network’s NBA and WNBA coverage and also hosts “Football Night in America.”

Just two kids from Centennial High School that made it to the Super Bowl! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/kBAFbStOWd — Maria Taylor (@MariaTaylor) February 9, 2026

Meanwhile, Macdonald has risen in the coaching ranks, leading the Seahawks to their second Super Bowl victory ever. Reflecting on the evening, Taylor took to her X account again.

“A moment I will never forget,” she wrote in a post, alongside a clip of herself on the field during pregame coverage, taking it all in as “All of the Lights” played over the stadium speakers.

“Thank you to Lesley Visser for opening the door,” she continued, nodding to the Hall of Fame sports journalist. “Because of that, I’m able to step into this role today. I can’t wait to see more women in this position for years to come.”

A moment I will never forget.



Thank you to Lesley Visser for opening the door. Because of that, I’m able to step into this role today. I can’t wait to see more women in this position for years to come. pic.twitter.com/yGmUIuz7r5 — Maria Taylor (@MariaTaylor) February 9, 2026

As the news spread that Taylor had made history as the first Black woman to host NBC’s Super Bowl pregame party and present the Lombardi Trophy, congratulatory messages poured in, including from legendary singer Anita Baker.

“Well, this is amazing,” Taylor wrote over a repost of Baker’s on X.