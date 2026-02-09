Ryan Coogler holds back tears while being honored for ‘Sinners’ at 2026 AAFCA Awards

Ryan Coogler was overcome with emotion while accepting the Best Director award for “Sinners” at the 17th Annual African American Film Critics Association Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The director, who also won the award for Best Writer, was brought to tears by Ava DuVernay, who presented the Oakland native with his director honor. During his speech, Coogler acknowledged Duvernay for championing his work when he was new to the film industry.

“Every man has come up here and cried,” Coogler joked while wiping away tears at the Maybourne Beverly Hills. “I’m the first one to cry twice. Ava, you made me feel safe in this industry. Every day, knowing that you’re out there, makes me feel safe. I think the love of a Black woman is the most powerful human force on Earth. …The director is nothing without that crew, without that cast. It’s truly a community-based job. It is a skill, it is a craft, it is a calling, but you need people to do it.”

Coogler, who wrote, directed and produced “Sinners,” went on to thank his cast and his producing partner and wife Zinzi Coogler, who he called his “better-looking, smarter, wiser …much better half.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 08: Ryan Coogler accepts the Best Director award for “Sinners” onstage during the 17th Annual AAFCA Awards at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on February 08, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

“Sinners” stars Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo, Wunmi Mosaku, and Miles Canton, all of whom were AAFCA award winners on Sunday. Jordan won the Best Actor award, Wunmi took home Best Supporting Actress award, Canton won the Best Emerging Face-Actor award, and Lindo was honored with the Beacon Award.

Much like their director, both Mosaku and Lindo held back tears as they accepted their honors. Mosaku shared that she was overwhelmed with emotion after Sheryl Lee Ralph introduced her with a powerful speech. The “Abbott Elementary” star noted how Mosaku’s performance of Annie in “Sinners” was awe-inspiring.

“I’ve never had an introduction like that,” Mosaku said. “I’m humbled and in awe of you [Ralph]. I mean, I’ve watched you my whole life. And so, you’re in her [Annie], too. You’re a part of my journey to her. …I’m really overwhelmed. To be recognized by this community is profoundly meaningful to me. ‘Sinners’ is a film that comes from a deep place of intention about history, culture, memory, faith and survival, and about the ways those things live in our bodies and are passed down through generations.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 08: Wunmi Mosaku accepts the Best Supporting Actress award for “Sinners” onstage during the 17th Annual AAFCA Awards at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on February 08, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Later, Lindo wiped away tears as he spoke about his mother and the lessons she had imparted on him. The actor, who received his first Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Delta Slim in “Sinners,” recalled how his mother taught him how to make lemons out of lemonade.

“This woman was constantly making lemonade out of the lemons that were placed in front of her,” Lindo said about his mother. “Sometimes, those lemons were thrown at her, but she never stopped making lemonade. At a certain point, she started making lemonade expressly for the benefit of her young son. …This moment feels so glorious and on so many levels. I’m profoundly grateful. …This lemonade is made from a recipe, made by my mom.”

“Sinners” was the major winner of the 2026 AAFCA Awards, taking home the honors for Best Ensemble, Best Music (Ludwig Göransson) and Best Film. The horror movie, set in the Mississippi Delta in 1932, has had a history-making award season, with a record 16 Oscar nominations.