Word ‘Black’ banned from FAMU Black History Month event flyer due to state-wide DEI regulations

If you can’t use the word Black in Black History Month…is it just History Month? That’s the question Aaliyah Steward, a Florida A&M University law student, is asking herself after the HBCU gave her pushback for a Black History Month flyer.

When Steward submitted a flyer for an upcoming event hosted by the Black Law Students Association, she was shocked to learn that it had been flagged for using the words “black,” “affirmative action,” and “women.”

“We couldn’t use the word ‘black’ in Black History Month. We would have to abbreviate it,” Stewart told Orlando News 6. “I was very angry and baffled because this is a Historically Black College and University, and for them to say we can’t use the word ‘black’ was kind of insane.

“I just don’t want us to be censored this way. Not being able to use the word ‘black’ is very frustrating,” she added.

After bringing her concerns to university officials, the Florida HBCU cited its compliance with state regulations governing the allocation of funds to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs.

“Florida A&M University has consistently been in full compliance with Senate Bill 266 and Board of Governors’ Regulation 9.016. We support and have implemented the policy direction established by the Governor, the Legislature, and the Board of Governors as it relates to DEI, and consistent with related federal court rulings,” the university wrote in a statement.

In 2023, the State University System of Florida’s Board of Governors approved Bill 266, which set regulations for 12 public universities prohibiting them from expending “any state or federal funds to promote, support, or maintain any programs or campus activities that advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion as defined in this regulation.”

While the university emphasizes its compliance with the law, Stewart shared that this experience has been disheartening. The university reportedly approved the flyer with the abbreviation; however, Stewart says she resubmitted it without the abbreviation and is awaiting a response.

“We’re just trying to promote the core mission statement of diversity and inclusion for everybody, so it’s very frustrating,” she told the news outlet.

Meanwhile, FAMU says it “is committed to fostering a campus community that encourages the free exchange of ideas while ensuring an environment of mutual respect, safety, and awareness,” recognizing “that freedom of expression is fundamental to academic inquiry, personal development, and civic engagement.”