A Valentine’s Day gift guide that loves on you, your lover, and your friends

Valentine’s Day is around the corner. And this romantic holiday can bring up a lot, whether you’re last-minute shopping for your partner, planning a Galentine’s night with friends, or rolling your eyes at the whole thing while still subconsciously wanting something cute. Wherever you land, this gift guide meets you there with ideas that feel thoughtful, fun, and actually usable long after February 14.

From cozy nights in to self-care staples and a little grown-folk energy, here are Valentine’s Day gifts and activities that celebrate love in all its forms.

For the Jet-Setters (and the “I Should Take A Solo Trip” Folks)

(Photo: Cinchas)

Whether you’re traveling with your boo or moving through the world on your own terms, a good travel accessory is non-negotiable. Cincha, a couple-founded brand, creates sleek, functional pieces that make getting from point A to point B that much easier. If you’re feeling extra generous, pair this gift with a booked plane ticket to your baecation.

For him: The Cincha Toiletery bag or Travel Belt Bag | For her: The Cincha Go-To Totes.

Cincha is also available on Amazon

For the Lovers Who Like a Little Play

(Photo: Puzzles of Color)

If you’re craving an activity that doesn’t involve a screen, Puzzles of Color offers beautifully illustrated puzzles that double as art once completed. Perfect for date night, Galentine’s gatherings, or a solo evening with your favorite glass of red,

Puzzles of Color is also available on Amazon

For Date Nights That Need a Spark

(Photos: Drunk In Love Games/Amazon)

When you want to spice things up, or simply see how well you really know each other, Drunk in Love delivers. Designed specifically for couples, these card and board games invite laughter, vulnerability, and spice back into any relationship.

Shop the Drunk In Love Date Night Board Game – Cuffed on Amazon

Shop the Drunk in Love Couples “X-Rated” Drinking Card Game on Amazon

For The Singles & Hopeless Romantics:

(Photos: Amazon)

Gift yourself or your single friends a book boyfriend or girlfriend this Valentine’s Day. Getting lost in the romantic (and sometimes deliciously spicy) worlds created by authors like Natasha Bishop, Aricka Alexander, Julian Winters, or Eric Jerome Dickey has a way of making February 14th feel a lot less lonely and a lot more indulgent.

For Self-Care or Couples Care

(Photos: Fenty Skin & Pattern Beauty)

Whether you’re pampering yourself or planning a DIY massage night with your partner, these picks invite touch, softness, and intention.

For the Fragrance Fans who Love to Leave an Impression

(Photos: FORVR Mood & BETTER WORLD FRAGRANCE HOUSE)

FORVR MOOD Deluxe Duo Perfume Set

A scent moment that reminds you, and everyone else, that you are, in fact, that girl. FORVR MOOD’s “I am Her” and “She Was Here” fragrances linger in the kind way that has someone thinking, “She was here,” long after the night ends.

And for the men, BETTER WORLD FRAGRANCE HOUSE by Drake’s “Summer Mink Eau de Parfum” will have your date swooning.

For The Grown Folks

(Photo: Bedroom Kandi/Amazon)

Whether it’s solo exploration or partnered pleasure, consider this a reminder that intimacy with yourself is just as important as intimacy with others. Bedroom Kandi’s Peach Buzz is playful, powerful, and unapologetically adult.

And if you need a little inspiration…Dipsea offers audio stories centered on Black love, desire, and pleasure; perfect for setting the mood or reconnecting with your own sensuality.

Remember, Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to look one way to be meaningful. Whether you’re celebrating romance, friendship, or yourself, let it be intentional, indulgent, and rooted in love.