Target’s new CEO begins tenure with layoffs and leadership shakeup amid continued DEI rollback backlash

Target kicked off February with Michael Fiddelke officially taking the helm as its new CEO, and just days into the role, he’s already making major shakeups at the troubled big-box giant.

On Tuesday, Feb. 10, the Minnesota-based retailer announced plans to reshape its leadership team in a press release, just one day after news outlets obtained an internal memo outlining plans to cut 500 jobs.

“It’s the start of a new chapter for Target, and we’re moving quickly to take action on our priorities that will drive growth within our business,” Fiddelke said.

The changes come as the company continues navigating backlash and a widespread boycott after joining several large retailers in scaling back DEI initiatives around the time the Trump administration’s broader attacks on diversity, equity and inclusion efforts kicked off in 2025.

Effective Sunday, Feb. 15, Lisa Roath, who previously oversaw food, essentials and beauty, will step into Fiddelke’s former role as chief operating officer. Cara Sylvester, formerly chief guest experience officer, will become the company’s chief merchandising officer.

As those executives move into new roles, Rick Gomez, chief commercial officer with 23 years at the company, is leaving. Jill Sando, a 29-year company veteran who served as chief merchandising officer for apparel, accessories and home, will retire.

“These leadership changes align the right talent and expertise with key roles and simplify our structure so we can advance our strategy with greater speed, clarity and accountability,” Fiddelke added.

The announcement followed an internal memo informing staff that the company would cut 500 jobs as it works to rebuild its customer base, according to NBC News.

The job cuts include roughly 400 positions across Target’s supply chain operations and about 100 roles at the store district level. No store-level jobs will be affected, though some regional offices will close.

When Fiddelke officially stepped into the role on Feb. 2, after being named CEO in August, he acknowledged the moment’s weight, calling the opportunity “humbling and deeply personal” after more than two decades with the company.

“While we have real work to do, we are clear on who we are, our unique place in retail and in the hearts of our guests. We are equally clear on the opportunity in front of us,” he said at the time.

Fiddelke outlined a multipronged strategy to revive the struggling retailer, including strengthening merchandising authority, elevating the guest experience, accelerating technology and investing in teams and communities.

“In the weeks ahead, my focus is simple: listen closely, move with clarity and urgency, and lead with purpose,” he said. “We will make clear choices, invest where it matters most and bring this strategy to life through our stores, our digital experiences and — most importantly — our people.”

To guests, he said, “We’re committed to earning your trust and making every visit feel worth it.”