AG Pam Bondi appears reluctant when asked by congresswoman: ‘Do you believe that President Trump is honest?’

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi faced tough lines of questioning from Democrats during a Wednesday hearing on Capitol Hill about the Trump administration’s actions at the Department of Justice. Many exchanges were explosive amid criticisms against the Trump DOJ over its botched release of the FBI files on child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, and the persecutions of President Trump’s perceived political enemies.

While being questioned by U.S. Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove of California, the nation’s top law enforcement official appeared initially reluctant when asked if she thought the president was honest.

“Do you believe that President Trump is honest?” queried Kamlager-Dove during the House Committee on Judiciary oversight hearing.

Bondi, not answering the question directly, replied, “He is the Commander in Chief of the United States of America, and is not only keeping this country safe, but he is keeping this world safe.”

“Do you believe he is honest?” Kamlager-Dove repeated again as she and Bondi talked over each other. “It’s a simple question,” the congresswoman added.

Bondi eventually answered the question directly, telling the California lawmaker, “Of course I do. He is the commander-in-chief.”

Despite the attorney general’s response, Kamlager-Dove used her time of questioning to run through a list of what she said were many of President Trump’s untruths.

Kamlager-Dove rebuked Trump for pushing a conspiracy theory last month that Minnesota’s Democratic Gov. Tim Walz played a role in the political assassinations of fellow Democrat and former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband in June 2025. Pointing out that Bondi’s office prosecuted the Hortmans’ alleged killer, Kamlager-Dove said, “It wasn’t true. And you know it wasn’t true, or else you would not have brought an indictment against the subject?”

The congresswoman then asked, “Do you know what else Trump has said? He has said he has cut gas prices by 1400%. False. That he won the 2020 election…that he didn’t know Epstein–false.”

She continued, “That he sent water to LA during the wildfires–false. That Governor Wes Moore of Maryland called him the greatest president of his lifetime. False. So many tales, too many to keep up.”

When pressed again on Trump’s social media post blaming Gov. Walz for the Minnesota murders, Kamlager-Dove asked Bondi, “Do you agree that President Trump undermined public trust in law enforcement by suggesting that Governor Walz was involved in the Hortman murders?”

Bondi replied, “I’m not familiar with that statement.”

“That is a disappointing response, and it is also why your office and Donald Trump have zero credibility,” said Kamlager-Dove.

The congresswoman also slammed the president for dismissing the Hortmans’ murders and remarking, “The radicals on the left are the problem, and they’re vicious, and they’re horrible, and they’re politically savvy.”

Kamlager-Dove noted that a DOJ report on domestic terrorism shows that it’s actually far-right extremists who commit more violence than those who are left-leaning; however, she said that the data was scrubbed by Bondi’s office.

“Stop taking down reports that you know the American people need to know about. There are violent, dangerous people out here with real threats,” she told AG Bondi. “Do better!”