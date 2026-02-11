Ex-NFL player Darron Lee denied bond after allegedly murdering girlfriend

Darron Lee, who was drafted by the New York Jets in 2016 and played through the 2020 season, remains behind bars after a judge denied him bond in a murder case involving his girlfriend.

Lee, 31, is facing first-degree murder charges in the death of Gabriella Perpétuo in Tennessee. The couple was staying at a home they rented in a Chattanooga suburb of Ooltewah when officers were called on Feb. 5. First responders found the woman deceased and were responding to a call of CPR being administered.

Lee told authorities that Perpétuo fell in the shower, but according to an affidavit, there were extensive amounts of blood all around the home, and detectives found Lee’s statements inconsistent with the facts.

Authorities carried out a search warrant on the residence and discovered multiple variances of trauma to the woman’s body, including a stab wound to her abdomen, a possible human bite mark on her shoulder, a large bruise on her head, black eyes with heavy swelling, and dried blood on her face and neck. They also determined someone attempted to clean up the dried blood at the residence and left cleaning supplies nearby.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Detective Brian Lockhart testified that Perpétuo suffered a broken neck and had a severe brain injury. Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp said she suffered stab wounds on her legs that were concealed by pants that had been applied to her. He also reminded the judge that Lee was on probation for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge in one Florida county and battery in another, while also on probation in Ohio for attempted batteries there.

“Mr. Lee was in a home with a female that was, for lack of a better term, beaten to death,” Wamp said in court. “And the explanation that he gave doesn’t make any sense whatsoever.”

Lee is due back in court on March 9.

A standout player at Ohio State, Lee was the Jets’ first-round pick in 2016 and spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. He was one of the stars on the Buckeye defense that helped lead the program to a national title in 2014.

