‘I felt terrified…very embarrassed and very confused,’ R. Kelly survivor says of Dave Chappelle’s ‘P— on You’ sketch

While pop culture cracked jokes about R. Kelly’s sexual scandals, survivors of his abuse silently bore the brunt of his actions. Most recently, Reshona Landfair, the Jane Doe in R. Kelly’s 2000s child pornography trial, who recently revealed her identity, opened up about how parodies impact her.

During a recent appearance on the Joy Reid Show, Landfair specifically shared her reaction to Dave Chappelle’s popular “Piss On You” skit.

“I felt terrified. I felt very embarrassed and very confused because something that was so vulnerable for me was humorous and a mockery to the world and it really just exposed me and made me feel humiliated,” she told Reid.

Landfair, formerly a member of the child R&B group 4 the Cause, was filmed being urinated on by R. Kelly when she was only 14 years old. Now at 41 years old, she is sharing her truth in her new memoir “Who’s Watching Shorty?” where she writes:

“Here I was just a few months out from the trauma of the whole world witnessing the disgusting things Robert Sylvester Kelly, R. Kelly to you, did to me, and that he compelled me to vehemently deny. And now there was a whole Chappelle’s Show skit poking fun at my humiliation. And all of you who laughed at the punchline would argue you weren’t laughing at me, but it didn’t matter. The damage was done.”

As previously reported by theGrio, Landfair broke her silence earlier this month in her first sit-down interview, discussing the years of grooming and abuse she endured at the hands of the now disgraced R&B star.

“I was empty. I was very hollow inside. I was very confused … didn’t know what to expect. And I was embarrassed,” she said, reflecting on the videotape that circulated like wildfire and was ultimately played during Kelly’s child pornography trial. “I definitely think things could have been handled differently. I’m happy I wasn’t there to witness everyone watching that. I was not made to be a victim. I was a mockery. And that was very difficult to digest. It was very disheartening to know that my body was just being displayed and tossed around. When I look back on, I wish things could have been done differently, but those are all things I’ve had to internalize.”