Jennifer Hudson joins production team for ‘Dreamgirls’ Broadway revival 

Dreamgirls is gearing up for its return to Broadway for the first time in over 40 years. And for the first time since the producers of the upcoming musical—Sonia Friedman, Sue Wagner, and John Johnson—announced the Tony Award–winning show’s return, the public has received more details about the production.

Today, Jennifer Hudson, who played Effie in the 2006 “Dreamgirls” movie adaptation, announced that she’ll play a special role in the musical’s 2026 revival.

“It’s no secret that my life changed 20 years ago because of a little movie you might have heard of called ‘Dreamgirls,’” Hudson said during her eponymous talk show. “I wouldn’t be sitting here today without it and without that life experience and being able to play such a role in the project ‘Dreamgirls’ and bring it to film.”

“With that being said, guys, this fall ‘Dreamgirls’ is coming back to Broadway for the first time since it opened 45 years ago in 1981, the year that I was born, actually. Now it’s being re-imagined for a whole new generation, which I am so excited about. And now I finally get to tell you that the surprise is I am a producer on the team for the revival of this iconic musical,” she added.

I am so excited to announce that I have joined the extraordinary producing team on the upcoming revival of Dreamgirls, returning to Broadway for the first time since it opened 45 years ago!



This story changed my life. And now to help bring it to a new generation means more than… pic.twitter.com/wOUW0mL1My — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) February 11, 2026

Hudson joins Friedman, Wagner, and Johnson, while LaChanze, who was originally onboard as a producer, has stepped away from the project.

“I am beyond honored to join the extraordinary producing team behind this special, newly reimagined Broadway revival, and to help bring ‘Dreamgirls’ back to the stage through the visionary direction and choreography of Camille A. Brown. This fall cannot come soon enough,” she concluded in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter.