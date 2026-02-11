Laila Edwards becomes first Black woman to score a goal during an Olympic hockey game

Laila Edwards just made history on the rink.

During Tuesday night’s highly anticipated matchup against Canada in Milan, the 22-year-old hockey player scored the first goal of her Olympic career, and the first ever by a Black woman for Team USA.

The historic moment came in the final eight minutes of the third period. After hitting the post twice earlier in the game, the forward-turned-defender managed to swipe the puck straight in over the right shoulder of Canada’s goalkeeper, Ann-Renée Desbiens, helping secure her team to a 5–0 victory.

Not only did Edwards make history, but the win also marked the first time Canada’s women’s team has managed not to score in 41 Olympic games.

Edwards, who hails from Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and traded the tutus of figure skating for a stick and puck at age 5, made history before she even hit the ice during the 2026 Winter Olympics when she was named the first African American woman to join Team USA’s women’s hockey team.

Laila Edwards #10 of Team United States scores a goal in the third period during the Women’s Preliminary Group A match between United States and Canada on day four of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Santa Giulia Ice Hockey Arena on February 10, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Speaking about the milestone in a recent interview with CBS Mornings, the hockey star said, “It’s an incredible honor.”

“I get to be the first of something and a role model for others,” she continued.

Reflecting on what she would tell girls who may be hesitant to try a so-called “boys’ sport,” she added, “There’s no rule book that says hockey is for boys. There’s no reason you shouldn’t do it if you love it. I think that’s with everything in life.”

After Tuesday night’s win, Team USA has finished the opening round of the tournament undefeated, winning all four games and scoring 20 goals. Edwards contributed in each game, helping create scoring plays and racking up four total points, including three assists.

Team USA will face off against Italy next in the quarterfinals on Friday, Feb. 13, at 3:10 p.m. EST at the Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena.