NFL player Keion White was shot after an altercation with Lil Baby during Super Bowl party

NFL player Keion White is recovering after suffering a gunshot wound in San Francisco in the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 9.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, the 27-year-old 49ers’ defensive lineman was shot in the ankle following an altercation at a Super Bowl party at Dahlia’s, a bar and nightclub on Mission Street in San Francisco, NBC News reported.

Officers responded to a shooting at the nightclub at approximately 4 a.m. local time. When they arrived, they found a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, who was later identified as White.

Per the San Francisco Standard, the altercation reportedly involved rapper Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, after he and members of his entourage attempted to enter White’s private event. The outlet noted that a witness went upstairs to seek help from management when they heard two gunshots. When the witness returned downstairs, White had been shot in the left leg.

Police, who recovered a 9mm shell casing and a .45-caliber shell casing near the scene of the shooting, said the shots were fired by an unknown suspect, and the preliminary investigation remains ongoing.

Paramedics transported White to a local hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He underwent surgery on Monday, and USA TODAY Sports obtained a statement from the San Francisco 49ers regarding the procedure.

“Keion underwent successful surgery (Monday),” the team said in a statement.