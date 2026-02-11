Tupac, Janet Jackson, and more Black artists inducted into the Grammys 2026 Hall of Fame  

14 new recordings are being added to the Grammy Hall of Fame this year, and more than half are by Black artists. This week, the Recording Academy announced its 2026 Grammy Hall of Fame inductees spanning nearly a century of music.

From Tupac’s “All Eyez On Me” to Janet Jackson’s “Rhythm Nation 1814” to recordings by Ella Jenkins, Bertha “Chippie” Hill, Eric B. & Rakim, Funkadelic, Alice Coltrane, The Soul Stirrers, and more, this year’s inductees represent generations of music across genres.

“It’s a privilege to recognize these influential recordings as the 2026 Grammy Hall Of Fame inductees,” said Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, in a press release. “Each selection reflects the creativity, craft, and cultural impact that recorded music can carry across decades. We’re honored to help preserve these works and celebrate the artists and communities behind them, so their legacies continue to inspire generations to come.”

In 1973, the Recording Academy’s national trustees established the Grammy Hall of Fame in an effort to honor records that were released before the first Grammy Award ceremony in 1959. Today, the recognition lives on, honoring any record that is at least 25 years old. Residing in the Grammy Museum, the Hall of Fame includes a total of 1,179 records, including this year’s 14 inductees.

The inductees will receive an official certificate from the Recording Academy during the Grammy Hall of Fame Gala on May 8.

“The Grammy Hall Of Fame is a vital bridge between music’s past and present—honoring recordings that changed the way we listen, create and connect,” added Michael Sticka, President/CEO of the Grammy Museum. “We’re proud to celebrate this year’s class at the Grammy Hall Of Fame Gala this May.”