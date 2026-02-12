EXCLUSIVE: GLAAD’s 2026 EMEI cohort champions Black queer visual artists

By now, we know this much to be true: when Black folks create, culture shifts. And this year, GLAAD is making sure that shift doesn’t go unsupported.

The media advocacy organization has announced the third cohort of its Equity in Media & Entertainment Initiative (EMEI), and for 2026, the spotlight lands squarely on Black queer visual artists: painters, photographers, sculptors, mixed-media innovators, and digital storytellers whose work is already redefining what American art looks like.

“Each year, EMEI has expanded the boundaries of what equity in entertainment looks like,” said DaShawn Usher, GLAAD’s Vice President of Community and Media. “This third cohort is extraordinary not only because of their artistic excellence, but because they represent communities that have too often been erased from the story of American art history. These artists are unapologetically shaping the future of visual culture.”

Launched in 2022 by GLAAD’s Communities of Color and Media Department and powered by Gilead Sciences, EMEI was designed to address the systemic inequities that have long limited opportunities for LGBTQ+ creatives of color across entertainment and the arts. In just a few short years, the initiative has become a coveted launchpad for artists pushing past industry gatekeeping.

At a time when representation is simultaneously demanded and politically resisted, EMEI not only ensures that creatives get visibility, but also support. This year’s 20 selected artists will each receive $10,000 to fund a new creative project, in addition to mentorship, professional development, and direct access to leaders across the art, media, and entertainment industries.

While the 2026 cohort centers visual artists, past EMEI cohorts have highlighted filmmakers (2022) and musicians (2024).

“These artists are unapologetically shaping the future of visual culture,” Usher concluded.

See the full cohort below: