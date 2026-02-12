Gap and Harlem’s Fashion Row team up for new denim collaboration celebrating Black designers

A year after debuting their first capsule collection, Gap and Harlem’s Fashion Row are teaming up once again, this time to celebrate denim.

Arriving on Friday, Feb. 13, the new 20-piece collection showcases the work of five Black designers — Daveed Baptiste of Daveed Baptiste, LaTouché of LaTouché, Igdaliah Pickering of IGDALYAH, Waina Chancy of Atelier Ndigo, and Nicole Benefield of Nicole Benefield Portfolio — who have reimagined a classic Gap denim silhouette through their own distinctive style, according to a release.

“Denim has always been central to Gap’s place in culture,” said Mark Breitbard, President and CEO of Gap brand. “This collection continues our legacy in denim by creating space for Black designers whose perspectives bring new meaning to one of fashion’s most iconic materials. It’s a reminder of why denim endures at Gap: it serves as a canvas for creativity, individuality, and self-expression.”

Each designer created a four-piece capsule featuring statement silhouettes reshaped by their unique aesthetic. Haitian-American artist Baptiste, for example, drew inspiration from ocean waves, Caribbean shores, and blue sunsets, incorporating the motion of water “through fluid design elements, intricate embroidery, and delicate washes,” per the release.

Pickering, who was born in the Virgin Islands, infused her collection with nods to her Caribbean roots, including a custom-washed turquoise teal denim meant to evoke the color of the sea.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn-born Benefield leaned into what she describes as the “democratic versatility” of denim, crafting new essentials that elevate everyday dressing through thoughtful, tailored construction.

The partnership between Gap and Harlem’s Fashion Row dates back to 2019, when the heritage retailer first joined forces with the organization to further its mission of supporting Black and brown designers. Since then, the two have worked together on initiatives that extend beyond product. Through HFR’s nonprofit arm, ICON360, they have helped award more than $500,000 in scholarships to fashion programs at 10 Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Their collaboration has also included industry events, mentorship opportunities, and programming aimed at increasing access and visibility for designers of color.

In February 2025, the partners released their first capsule collection, a 16-piece assortment of reimagined Gap hoodies and shirts created by designers A. Potts, BruceGlen, KAPHILL, N’Gai, and Richfresh.

Speaking about the latest drop, Harlem’s Fashion Row CEO and founder Brandice Daniel emphasized the importance of creative ownership within the collaboration.

“Denim evolves when new voices are given the opportunity to lead,” Daniel said. “What makes this collaboration with Gap successful is the ability for designers to authentically reinterpret an iconic brand, while Gap connects them with new audiences. The resulting collection is strong, globally relevant, and built to resonate across international markets. That’s when a partnership truly works.”