Sunny Hostin’s novel “Summer on the Bluffs” is becoming a show!

A new book adaptation is coming to Amazon Video! This week, Sunny Hostin confirmed that her debut novel, “Summer on the Bluffs,” will become a series on Amazon. And to help bring the series to life, she’s tapped Norman Vance Jr.

“I’m thrilled to announce that my debut novel ‘Summer on the Bluffs’ will be a series on Amazon led by showrunner Norman Vance Jr.,” Hostin announced on The View. “This is a project so near and dear to my heart, and I can’t wait for you to see it!”

The announcement comes years after reports first surfaced in 2023 that Amazon was eyeing the novel for adaptation. Now, the story of power, legacy, and sisterhood is officially making its way from page to screen.

According to the show’s logline, Amelia Vaux Tanner — once dubbed “The Witch of Wall Street” as one of the first Black women on the stock exchange floor — has lived a life defined by ambition and impact. After marrying a prominent civil rights attorney, she built her dream home, Chateau Laveau, perched on the bluffs of Martha’s Vineyard. Now known affectionately as Ama, she’s ready to pass down not only her beloved estate, but the secrets that come with it.

“Perry, Olivia, and Billie grew up as close as sisters under Ama’s godmotherly guidance. Ama made sure they never lacked for anything. Now grown into beautiful, successful, hard-working professionals, each woman wonders who will be gifted the house—and why, exactly, did Ama come into their lives in the first place?” the logline continues.

“Summer on the Bluffs” launched Hostin’s Summer Beach series, which now includes “Summer on Sag Harbor” and “Summer on Highland Beach.” For Hostin, the trilogy was born from a deeply personal gap she noticed on bookstore shelves.

“I went into one of the bookstores at the airport looking for a story that was with a protagonist that looked like me, actually,” Hostin said, per People magazine. “And you know — Black women in the audience, you know. You sort of look around the bookstore for the Black person on the cover, and I didn’t find them.”

Now, the kind of story Hostin once struggled to find is expanding beyond bookshelves and onto television screens.