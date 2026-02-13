Michael Jackson estate responds to Sexxy Red’s ‘unauthorized’ explicit ‘Beat It’ remix

It doesn’t look like Sexyy Red will be receiving clearance for Michael Jackson’s sample anytime soon.

This week, Lil Yachty posted a video of the “U My Everything” rapper singing a raunchy remix of Michael Jackson’s “Beat It” on his second Instagram page. Replacing the 1980s hit lyrics “just beat it” with “just eat it,” the Sexxy Red clip quickly went viral on social media. Though Lil Yachty jokingly captioned the post: “sneak peek scene of the new Michael biopic,” the Jackson estate did not seem to find it as funny.

Following the viral clip, a representative from Jackson’s estate addressed the video in a statement to Billboard.

“We were totally unaware of this,” a spokesman for the estate told the outlet. “The use of the music is unauthorized.”

In the viral video, Sexyy Red is heard rapping very explicit lyrics in place of the those of the 1984 hit single from Jackson’s best selling album, “Thriller.”

Though her team has not responded to requests for comment about the situation, the St. Louis native shared a separate video of her dancing the “Beat It” remix on her social media, writing: “Leaked footage from da Michael Jackson movie 🎥 HOOCHIE TRIBUTE TO DA BEST 🫡🫶🏾 LLMJ”

Now this is not the first time Sexyy Red has seemingly disrespected a legend. Last year, the rapper faced backlash for posting a “distasteful” AI photo of herself next to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Though Sexxy Red ultimately deleted the post and issued an apology to the family, the image sparked outrage as social media users, including the civil rights icon’s daughter Bernice King, chimed in on the discourse.