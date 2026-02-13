‘Nah, I’m good,’ Md. Gov. Wes Moore says in response to Donald Trump disinvitation

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, the only Black governor in the country, is unbothered by the White House’s recent focus on him. After President Donald Trump disinvited the Maryland state leader from a scheduled meeting with the National Governors Association, Gov. Moore addressed the controversy in an upcoming interview with CBS News.

When asked why he thinks he’s being singled out, Moore noted his inability to “speak to the President’s heart,” but rather focused on his actions.

“I do want to be clear to the President respectfully, you do not determine my worthiness,” he said. “God determines my worthiness. The people of Maryland determine my worthiness. They are who I answer to, not him. And I have been very clear with the people of my state that I will work with anyone, but I will bow down to no one. And I think the President has a problem with that.”

As previously reported by theGrio, the White House defended Trump’s decision to disinvite Moore during a recent press briefing.

“It’s at the White House, the People’s House. It’s also the president’s home, so he can invite whomever he wants to dinners and events here at the White House,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday. “I believe Governor Moore was invited last year, and he did not show up to the dinner…nobody reported on it.”

Moore, who serves as the vice chair of the bipartisan National Governors Association, first addressed the situation in a statement posted to social media: “This week, I learned that I was uninvited to this year’s National Governors Association dinner – a decades-long annual tradition meant to bring governors from both parties together to build bonds and celebrate a shared service to our citizens with the President of the United States. My peers, both Democrats and Republicans, selected me to serve as the Vice Chair of the NGA, another reason why it’s hard not to see this decision as another example of blatant disrespect and a snub to the spirit of bipartisan federal-state partnership. As the nation’s only Black governor, I can’t ignore that being singled out for exclusion from this bipartisan tradition carries an added weight— whether that was the intent or not.”

During his conversation with CBS, Moore emphasized his readiness to work bipartisanly in order to address his constituents’ issues, especially those he notes are “inspired by the policies of the Trump-Vance administration.” However, the Maryland Governor made it very clear that he’s not interested in any of Trump’s potential ulterior motives.

“If the point of the meeting he singled me out for and told me I’m disinvited from is to turn it into name-calling, or to follow what he did in this most recent tweet, which is full of lies, ignorance, and is unhinged,” Moore concluded, affirming he will not attend in those circumstances. “If the point of the meeting is that, then my answer to the president is very clear: Nah, I’m good…I will not go, absolutely not.”