‘That was the government!’ Cardi B has a laugh after accidentally falling on stage during ‘Little Miss Drama Tour’ stop in Vegas

Cardi B is already having plenty of fun on her first nationwide tour.

The Bronx rapper went from dancing with Bad Bunny and Pedro Pascal to headlining the “Little Miss Drama” tour this week and after a performance in Las Vegas on Friday (Feb. 13), she took a bit of time to laugh at herself after she slipped out of her chair during a performance of “Thotiana.”

The rapper attempted to lean back and extend fully on the seat but the seat shifted, pushing her up before she briefly fell on the stage. Ever the pro, Cardi finished her verse while on the ground before popping back up to jokingly explain what happened to the sold-out crowd.

“That was the government!” she said.

After the clip was uploaded to social media, Cardi had even more jokes, writing on X, “Can someone put a community note on this ? This video is clearly Ai .”

Can someone put a community note on this ? This video is clearly Ai . https://t.co/v2pr018Qmj — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 14, 2026

The slight jab at the government comes hours after the Department of Homeland Security was shut down due to a lack of funding. The department’s X account had been sparring with Cardi in recent days after she joked on stage during the opening night of the “Little Miss Drama” tour that Immigration and Customs Enforcement would not detain her fans for attending her concerts.

“As long as she doesn’t drug and rob our agents, we’ll consider that an improvement over her past behavior,” a post on the DHS X account wrote.

Cardi immediately shot back on X, questioning the government’s lack of accountability and scrutiny regarding the Epstein case.

“If we talking about drugs let’s talk about Epstein and friends drugging underage girls to rape them. Why yall don’t wanna talk about the Epstein files?” she wondered.

The “LIttle Miss Drama Tour” continues with upcoming dates in Dallas, Houston and more before wrapping up in Atlanta on April 17.