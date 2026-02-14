Nick Cannon reveals his biggest Valentine’s Day blunder: ‘Never have someone else send your gifts!’

Given his unique circumstances in life, Nick Cannon has seen his fair share of Valentine’s Days go good and bad. However, there’s one Valentine’s Day he will never live down.

During a recent episode of his “Nick Cannon at Nite” series, relationship expert Dr. Laura Berman helped expose Cannon’s worst moment on a day when specialized gifts are often seen as ideal. Except in Cannon’s case, leaving it in his assistant’s hands created nothing but chaos.

“He has his beloved assistant send the same bouquet and he sent the wrong cards,” Berman revealed around the 5:30 mark of the episode. It led Cannon to admit a valuable lesson learned after that: “never have someone else send your gift.”

Cannon said, “I had sent the same roses, I had sent the same balloons and I was like, ‘One fits all.’ And they were all fly, filled it up, but then when people post on social media, it’s like, ‘Oh, damn, they all got the same sh-t.’ It looked crazy.”

Cannon attempted to atone for his mistake, except he wound up making a worse one the next year. “So I said, ‘I’m not going to do that this year.’ So I thought, having therapy, I was going to write personal letters and cards to each individual about how I love and how important [they are]. Great idea, right?”

However, Cannon was foiled once again, this time by the assistant delivering the letters to the wrong individuals. “So they read letters about the other person, [which were] personally handwritten by me,” he revealed. “If that ain’t a f–ked up romantic comedy!”

Even with therapy and some healing, Cannon is still not a fan of Valentine’s Day.

The episode begins with Cannon discussing what he feels is the pressure some men face on Valentine’s Day in having to go all out for their partner and it has been amplified by social media.

“If you’re told you have to do it, then it’s not really romantic,” Cannon said. “If I had to do it on February 14, I didn’t do it from the heart, I did it out of obligation. Especially if we’re doing it for everyone else. We’re doing it for the clout, we’re doing it for social media. I can really show you how I love you with the cameras off.”