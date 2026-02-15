Fantasia receives a surpise proposal from her husband Kendall Taylor on Valentine’s Day!

Fantasia Barrino was undoubtedly shocked to see her husband come onstage last night (Feb. 14) during her performance in Houston. And what he had to say made her and the crowd go wild.

The “When I See U” singer was performing on Valentine’s Day when her husband, Kendall Taylor, interrupted her set for a big surprise.

“For 11 years, for many anniversaries, for many birthdays, Valentine’s, I shared my angel with you,” Taylor said to the crowd. “So give me some grace and share my wife back with me.”

He explained then that he has to “make something right” in their marriage: the fact that he’s never officially proposed. After an emotional, tear-filled speech he made honoring their relationship over the years, he got down on one knee and presented an engagement ring, which, in turn, made Barrino fall to her knees.Then, he helped her switch out her wedding band for the new ring, which had a carat for each year of marriage.

Even though Barrino has been married to Taylor for 11 years, this appeared to be the first formal proposal she’s received from her husband. But in their more than a decade-long relationship, the couple has done things at their own unique pace.

Barrino, 41, met Taylor, 45, in 2015, and the two married three weeks later in a courthouse. In an interview with the Breakfast Club in 2019, she described just how impromptu the wedding was.

“He was like, ‘Let’s do it,’ she said. “We went and got married at the courthouse. None of y’all knew. The world didn’t know. It felt so good.”

The two later had a wedding ceremony on their anniversary.

During their relationship, the two have blended their families with children from previous relationships and welcomed a child together in 2021 named Keziah. According to Barrino, it took three years to get pregnant with her youngest daughter due to fertility issues.

Last night, Taylor showed Barrino what their time together has meant to him. After years of praying, fighting, and fasting together, the two reaffirmed their relationship on center stage.