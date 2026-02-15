Todd Tucker responds to Kandi Burruss’ ‘rent free’ accusations; says he was ‘removed’ from home

Divorce proceedings between Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker have only gotten uglier. This week, singer-songwriter and former ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Burruss said that Tucker has been living rent-free in her guest house during their separation. Now, Tucker is responding.

According to a filing from Burruss’ estranged husband, he was “unilaterally removed” from their main home without his consent and without court involvement, which is why he currently lives in the guest house. TMZ first reported that Tucker claimed that although he did not leave the home voluntarily, he did not fight Burruss on the matter to “preserve peace and stability.”

Burruss claimed on Thursday (Feb. 12) in a court filing that Tucker was living on her property and not contributing to expenses related to maintenance, utilities, lawn care, pest control, or even the alarm system. She has also asked for Tucker to begin paying child support and formalize child co-parenting arrangements. The former couple has two children together, Ace and Blaze, and each has a child from a previous relationship.

Some of the contention between the two involves presence and time with their children. Burruss originally requested a joint custody agreement between herself and Tucker when she filed for divorce in November of last year, but when Tucker asked for sole custody, she did the same for herself.

Burruss said she has been flying back and forth between her home base in Atlanta and New York since late 2025 to work on a Broadway show. Tucker, in the new filings, is calling this an “ongoing physical absence” from the kids, claiming that he is looking after them and that Burruss is relying on “a third-party caregiver.” He has asked for temporary primary custody until their parenting arrangement is settled.

“[Burruss] now attempts to reframe and weaponize this self-created financial arrangement as evidence of financial instability or neglect, while the timing and sequence of events demonstrate otherwise,” Tucker said in the filing.





