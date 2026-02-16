Adrienne Bailon-Houghton reveals Mickey Guyton was an original member of 3LW

Fans know 3LW’s members as Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Naturi Naughton and Kiely Williams, but the girl group looked quite different originally.

Bailon-Houghton revealed in an interview with SiriusXM’s Page Six Radio that country singer Mickey Guyton was originally in 3LW.

“The first song we ever cut, it was Kiely, Mickey Guyton and myself,” the singer told the hosts. “And we auditioned for Tommy Mattola and we got the record deal, the three of us together.”

She revealed that the “Nothing Compares To You” singer decided to split from the group at the last minute.

“I think she just like, ‘Yeah, I think this isn’t gonna work out,'” Bailon-Houghton recalled. She added that Guyton lived in Texas, making it harder for her to get to New York in comparison to Bailon-Houghton, who lived in New Jersey.

“My parents were driving me back and forth versus she had to fly in and stay and not know the world,” she said. “And she was on her own and I think her parents just made a decision along with her that she wouldn’t be a part of the group.”

The group, which was just called Little Women at the time, recruited Naughton who was known for singing the national anthem at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center at the time. They released two studio albums and sold 2.5 million copies. Their most known hits include “No More” and “Playas Gon’ Play.” Naughton left the group in 2002 after falling out with management and the other members.

Mickey Guyton has released several projects and EPs, including her 2024 album “House On Fire.” The four-time Grammy nominee was named Time’s Breakthrough Artist of the Year in 2022 and CMT’s Breakout Artist of the Year in 2021.

Bailon-Houghton said she and Guyton have kept in touch over the years.

“We both have sons and I adore her and I just, I have always,” she said. “Why I say that is, because [in] the song ‘Only For You,’ she’s the one that sang lead. I’m like, lowkey Mickey Guyton, and thank you for the record deal. Her voice was insane and she was 15 at the time, too.”