NBA players respond to Chris Paul’s retirement: ‘We can’t downplay our point guard’

Chris Paul is retiring from the NBA after 21 seasons. The point guard, nicknamed CP3, announced his departure on Friday (Feb. 12) in an Instagram post.

“This is it! After 21 years I’m stepping away from basketball,” the 40-year-old shared. His decision came after being waived from the Toronto Raptors.

“As I write this, it’s hard to really know what to feel, but for once — most people would be surprised — I don’t have the answer lol! But, mostly I’m filled with so much joy and gratitude! While this chapter of being an ‘NBA player’ is done, the game of basketball will forever be engrained in the DNA of my life,” the statement read.

Stephen Curry, who played alongside Paul during the 2023-24 season, praised his former teammate in a video shared to the Warriors’ X account.

“I just want to say congratulations, man,” he said. “An unbelievable career. 21 amazing years. A lot of battles against you, but a great year playing with you, so enjoy retirement.”

Spurs guard Stephon Castle told the San Antonio Express-News that Paul felt like a “coach on the floor” for the team.

“To have him on the court, it was a sense of stability, and then he was an even better person off the court, so super cool to be around,” he said.

Paul was drafted fourth overall by the New Orleans Hornets in 2005. He was named 2006 Rookie of the Year and led the Los Angeles Clippers to its first two Pacific Division titles and three playoff series wins, the Los Angeles Times reports.

During the later part of his career, he played for the Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 06: Chris Paul #3 of the LA Clippers in action during the first half of the NBA game at Mortgage Matchup Center on November 06, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Clippers 115-102. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Christian Petersen / Getty Images

He signed a $3.6 million contract with the Clippers and was abruptly dismissed in December after playing just 16 games. Many believed he would be playing his final season with the Clippers. He was traded to the Raptors on Feb. 4. The team waived him on Feb. 13. He played his last game on Dec. 1.

Paul retires as an NBA Hall of Famer and two-time Olympic gold medalist.

The Clippers shared a tribute video with the caption, “Thank you, CP3.”

Paul’s wife, Jada Paul, reportedly threw shade at the Clippers for the way the organization treated the guard, commenting “Girl, bye.”

Carmelo Anthony, who celebrated Paul’s retirement at a party over the weekend, also shared his thoughts on his friend’s retirement during this past NBA All-Star Weekend.

“It’s CP,” the former New York Knick said. “We can’t downplay our point guard. We are in his building. I know he didn’t build this building, but this program and this organization. When you think about this organization, you think about Chris Paul.”

“Forget all the other narratives, or everything that everybody is trying to come up with all of a sudden, he’s been CP,” Anthony added.

In his post, Paul said it’s time for him to “show up for others” in different ways.

“Playing basketball for a living has been an unbelievable blessing that also came with lots of responsibility,” he added. “I embraced it all. The good and the bad. As a lifelong learner, leadership is hard and is not for the weak. Some will like you and many people won’t. But the goal was always the goal, and my intentions were always sincere (Damn, I love competing!!)”