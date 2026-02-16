Retired NFL star Tre’ Johnson found dead at 54 during family trip

Tre' Johnson's wife shared that the former Washington Commanders offensive lineman died "suddenly and unexpectedly."

By 
Feb 16, 2026
Tre Johnson with his helmet off
JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 10: Lineman Tre Johnson #77 of the Washington Redskins on the sidelines during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on November 10, 2002 at Alltel Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jaguars beat the Redskins 26-7. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)Credit: Photo Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Former NFL player Tre’ Johnson died “suddenly and unexpectedly” on Sunday at the age of 54 his wife, Irene, confirmed on Facebook.

Johnson was on a family trip at the time. The cause of death has not been made public. 

“His four children, Chloe, EJ, EZ and Eden, extended family, friends, and I are devastated and in shock,” his wife wrote. “If you know Tre’, you know what a devoted and loving father, he was to his children. Tre’ lived for his kid’s sports activities and supported them through every practice and game until he took his last breath.”

From 1994 to 2001, Johnson played for the Washington Commanders (prior to their 2022 name change) as an offensive lineman. He was a second round draft pick coming out of Temple University in 1994. In 1999, he was selected to the Pro Bowl and voted All-Pro second team by the Associated Press. Johnson played his final stint in the NFL in 2002 with the Cleveland Browns.

“We’re heartbroken to learn of the loss of former Washington All-Pro guard Tre’ Johnson,” the Washington Commanders shared on X. “Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

Upon retiring, Johnson began teaching history at the Landon School in Bethesda Maryland. His wife noted that he had recently taken a leave of absence due to undisclosed health issues.

