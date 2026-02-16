Retired NFL star Tre’ Johnson found dead at 54 during family trip

Former NFL player Tre’ Johnson died “suddenly and unexpectedly” on Sunday at the age of 54 his wife, Irene, confirmed on Facebook.

Johnson was on a family trip at the time. The cause of death has not been made public.

“His four children, Chloe, EJ, EZ and Eden, extended family, friends, and I are devastated and in shock,” his wife wrote. “If you know Tre’, you know what a devoted and loving father, he was to his children. Tre’ lived for his kid’s sports activities and supported them through every practice and game until he took his last breath.”

From 1994 to 2001, Johnson played for the Washington Commanders (prior to their 2022 name change) as an offensive lineman. He was a second round draft pick coming out of Temple University in 1994. In 1999, he was selected to the Pro Bowl and voted All-Pro second team by the Associated Press. Johnson played his final stint in the NFL in 2002 with the Cleveland Browns.

“We’re heartbroken to learn of the loss of former Washington All-Pro guard Tre’ Johnson,” the Washington Commanders shared on X. “Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

Upon retiring, Johnson began teaching history at the Landon School in Bethesda Maryland. His wife noted that he had recently taken a leave of absence due to undisclosed health issues.