Uncle Luke says he’s running for Congress, setting up high-profile showdown in South Florida

Election season in Florida just got a jolt of 808s and political ambition.

Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell — the rap pioneer, First Amendment fighter, and youth football coach — says he’s officially running for Congress in 2026. The announcement came during an appearance on “This Week in South Florida,” where Campbell confirmed he plans to seek the Democratic nomination in Florida’s 20th Congressional District.

“I’m going to run for Congress in CD 20,” Campbell said, pointing to what he described as deep frustration from residents across Broward and Palm Beach counties. “It is a very underserved community. The representation of the district is not there. People want to be able to engage with their congressperson.”

The seat is currently held by Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, who is facing federal indictment related to alleged misuse of COVID-19 relief funds. She has denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty. In a written statement responding to Campbell’s challenge, Cherfilus-McCormick said her record speaks for itself and that constituents know who “shows up and fights for them.”

Campbell, 65, is no stranger to controversy or the spotlight. As the frontman of 2 Live Crew, he became a central figure in one of hip-hop’s most consequential free speech battles. In 1990, members of the group were arrested on obscenity charges after performing songs from their album “As Nasty As They Wanna Be.” The case ultimately became a landmark moment in First Amendment law after higher courts overturned a ruling that had labeled the lyrics obscene.

For Campbell, that fight reshaped his public identity. What started as a clash over music evolved into years of civic engagement, youth mentorship, and political commentary. He later ran for mayor of Miami-Dade County in 2011, finishing fourth, and has remained active in local politics and community programs ever since.

Now, he’s taking aim at Washington.

Though a Democrat, Campbell says his value lies in his ability to work across party lines. He argues he would be uniquely positioned to speak directly with powerful Republican figures, including Donald Trump and Marco Rubio.

“In this race, who’s gonna be able to go talk to Marco Rubio? Who’s gonna be able to go talk to Donald Trump? Me,” Campbell said, adding that he believes his relationships and name recognition could translate into tangible wins for the district.

Campbell also made clear he expects to be financially competitive. He pointed to decades in the music industry and relationships with artists across Southern hip-hop as a potential fundraising base. “I’m going to have a lot of money,” he said, predicting support from artists he has produced or influenced.

Still, the road to Congress won’t be simple.

Florida’s 20th District is already crowded. Several Democrats, including former Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness and civic activist Elijah Manley, have entered the race. Physician, attorney, and retired Air Force colonel Dr. Rudy Moise also announced his candidacy, adding another high-profile name to the primary field. Two Republicans have declared as well.

Complicating matters further, Florida Republicans are pushing for a rare mid-decade redistricting that could reshape the district’s boundaries before voters head to the polls. That means candidates are campaigning in a district that may not look the same by 2026.

Despite the uncertainty, Campbell says conversations with residents have convinced him the timing is right. He points to job losses in the Glades communities due to automation in the sugar industry, concerns about education funding, and anxiety among Haitian constituents over the potential rollback of Temporary Protected Status.

He insists his past won’t be a liability. “The 10 things that I don’t want people to know about, everybody already knows about,” he said. “People know my history. But then at the same time, people know the things that I’ve done in the community.”

In January, Campbell stepped down as head football coach at Miami Edison Senior High School, saying he couldn’t juggle coaching and a congressional campaign. The move signaled what many in South Florida already suspected: Uncle Luke wasn’t just talking politics. He was preparing for it.

Whether voters see him as a serious legislator or a celebrity challenger remains to be seen. But in a district rocked by indictment, ethics investigations, and a widening primary field, Campbell’s entrance ensures that Florida’s 20th will be one of the most watched races of the 2026 midterms.