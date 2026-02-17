Rev. Al Sharpton, Wes Moore, Bernice King, Kamala Harris & more honor Rev. Jesse Jackson’s legacy

This morning, civil rights icon Rev. Jesse Jackson died at 84 after a lengthy illness.

“Our father was a servant leader — not only to our family, but to the oppressed, the voiceless, and the overlooked around the world,” the Jackson family said in a statement. “We shared him with the world, and in return, the world became part of our extended family. His unwavering belief in justice, equality, and love uplifted millions, and we ask you to honor his memory by continuing the fight for the values he lived by.”

And just as Jackson reminded communities of all ages to believe “I am somebody,” his impact on the civil rights movement, politics, and social justice will continue to live on for generations. In light of his passing, social media users, like Rev. Al Sharpton, have flooded timelines with tributes to the “PUSH Coalition” creator.

“Today, I lost the man who first called me into purpose when I was twelve yeats old. And our nation lost one of its great moral voices,” Sharpton wrote in a statement honoring his mentor. “The Reverend Dr. Jesse Louis Jackson was not simply a civil rights leader; he was a movement unto himself. He carried history in his footsteps and hope in his voice. One of the greatest honors of my life was learning at his side.”

“Today I grieve not only a leader, but the steady voice that guided me when the road was uncertain. I am heartbroken,” he continued. Today we mourn. But we do not retreat. We pray for the Jackson family to carry the torch. The greatest way to honor Reverend Jesse Jackson is not in memory alone, but in movement.”

Similarly, Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., whom Rev. Jackson worked alongside during the civil rights movement, shared a post featuring the late civil rights leaders, captioned “both now ancestors.” In a separate post, she honored Jackson’s legacy writing:

“Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr. devoted his life to lifting people in poverty, the marginalized, and those pushed to society’s edges […] He was a gifted negotiator and a courageous bridge‑builder, serving humanity by bringing calm into tense rooms and creating pathways where none existed. My family shares a long and meaningful history with him, rooted in a shared commitment to justice and love. As we grieve, we give thanks for a life that pushed hope into weary places.”

Current political leaders, such as former vice president Kamala Harris, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, Stacey Abrams, Senator Raphael Warnock, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, and more have shared tributes to the late civil rights leader, honoring the path she forged for many of their careers.

The Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr. was a legendary voice for the voiceless, powerful civil rights champion and trailblazer extraordinaire.



“Of the many shoulders that we stand on, Jesse Jackson’s were amongst the broadest. He led with love and reminded all of us of our voice and our power. Reverend Jackson was a trailblazer who never waited for permission or to ask for a seat at the table—he insisted on it, and he widened that table for generations to come,” Gov. Moore wrote on Threads. “Reverend Jackson spent his life turning pain into purpose and protest into progress and organizing communities to make those promises real.”

Harris crowned Jackson as “one of America’s greatest patriots,” while remembering his legacy and impact on not only the world but her campaign.

“Reverend Jackson gave a voice to people who were removed from power and politics. He let us know our voices mattered. He instilled in us that we were somebody. And he widened the path for generations to follow in his footsteps and lead,” she wrote. “I was proud to partner with and learn from him on this work throughout my career, and I am so grateful for the time we spent together this January. Reverend Jackson was a selfless leader, mentor, and friend to me and so many others.”

Reverend Jesse Jackson was one of America’s greatest patriots. He spent his life summoning all of us to fulfill the promise of America and building the coalitions to make that promise real.



Similarly, Senator Warnock recalled the impact of Jackson’s recitation of Rev. William Holmes Borders Sr.’s “I Am – Somebody” poem: “As a kid growing up in public housing while watching him run for President, Rev. Jesse Jackson gave me a glimpse of what is possible and taught me to say, “I am somebody!” As an adult, I was proud to call him a friend. […] His legacy will remain a beacon for generations to come, and I pray it inspires us to continue the work he started.”

As actress Sheryl Lee Ralph noted on Threads, “a chapter of Black History has closed,” as we continue to grieve the loss of Rev. Jesse Jackson.