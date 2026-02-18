Cam Newton’s sparks backlash after saying women’s ‘value’ drops with more children

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton is drawing backlash online after remarks he made about dating and motherhood during a recent podcast appearance.

On the “It’s Giving” podcast, Newton was asked whether he believes a woman’s value gets lowered if she has multiple children by different partners. He responded, “Women’s value get lower, the more children that they have.”

The comment quickly spread across social media, where many users criticized the statement, particularly because Newton himself is the father of nine children with multiple partners.

The conversation, however, came during a broader discussion about relationships, responsibility, and blended families. Newton emphasized that a partner dating a parent must also be willing to accept their children.

Recalling a conversation with one of the mothers of his children, he said he told her that any man unwilling to embrace her kids “ain’t the guy for you.”

“When I came into your life, I was willing to accept you and whatever you had,” he said, adding that some men want a relationship with a woman but not the responsibility of her children. “That ain’t how it works.”

Newton repeatedly framed parenthood as a lifelong obligation, saying his children — and the women he shares them with — remain part of his responsibility.

“All them children… they’re my responsibility,” he said, later describing co-parenting relationships as similar to a “family business.”

He shares four children with ex-fiancée Kia Proctor, two with LaReina Shaw, and two with his current girlfriend, comedienne Jasmin Brown. He also helped raise Proctor’s child from a previous relationship.

Controversial public commentary has become a hallmark of the retired athlete, with moments from his “Funky Friday” podcast and guest appearances on other shows frequently going viral for his polarizing takes.