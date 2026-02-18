Florida woman accused of posing as child protective services worker in attempted kidnapping

Authorities in Florida say a woman tried to take a 9-year-old child from a home by pretending to be a child welfare employee — and even called 911 in an effort to get law enforcement to help her do it.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 53-year-old Nicole Terry Thomas went to a Lakeland residence on Feb. 13 and told a babysitter she worked for the state’s Department of Children and Families (DCF). She claimed she was there to remove the boy from the home.

The babysitter, identified as Nyasia Brooks, was watching four children, including the young boy who alerted her that his mother was outside with someone from DCF who was trying to take him. When Brooks refused to let the child leave, investigators say Thomas then escalated the situation. After threatening to remove all of the children in the home, she placed a 911 call herself, asking deputies to come assist with taking the child.

When deputies arrived, they discovered she had no connection to the agency and could not provide proof she worked for child services.

Authorities said the child’s biological mother, who has “been diagnosed with mental disabilities and does not have custody,” knew Thomas from church and believed her when she said she could help regain custody of the child.

Sheriff Grady Judd said Thomas admitted she “should have known better,” after allegedly impersonating a government employee and attempting to involve deputies in the plan.

Investigators also noted Thomas has an extensive prior criminal history that includes kidnapping, child abuse, theft, numerous frauds, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Thomas was arrested on four counts of attempted kidnapping, one count of unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling, two counts of criminal action under the color of law, one count of trespassing, and one count of misuse of 911, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

A judge denied Thomas bond on Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office. She is due in court for a pretrial hearing on Thursday (Feb. 19).

Authorities emphasized that legitimate child welfare workers do not remove children without documentation and coordination with law enforcement or court orders, and they encouraged caregivers to verify credentials if anyone claims to represent a government agency.