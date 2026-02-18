Jaden Smith’s ‘real dream’  is to help people on Skid Row through his brand ‘I LOVE YOU’

While he may walk away from red-carpet interviews inquiring about his creative fashion plans, Jaden Smith is more open about his general aspirations on social media. Recently, Smith shared a video on TikTok revealing his long-term goals beyond acting, music, and serving as Christian Louboutin’s men’s creative director.

“Honestly, my dream in life is to have a building on Skid Row where I can give out free meals every single day: breakfast, lunch, dinner,” he said in the post. “I can do things inside of it—I can create jobs and, like, a good vibe. That’s my real dream, that’s my long-term goal.”

Inviting his followers to come on this journey with him, Smith explains that he hopes his brand, “I LOVE YOU,” and its community will help support his dream of one day having a brick-and-mortar space. In 2019, the multi-hyphenate launched “I Love You Restaurant,” a free food truck offering healthy, vegan food to the homeless on Skid Row. Now, seven years later, Smith is expanding the “I LOVE YOU” brand with the release of limited edition graphic tees for which all the profit will reportedly go into supporting the “I Love You Restaurant.”

“We only get our donations from big corporations that actually want to be involved. We’re for the people, and funded by the people, is what we say,” Smith told Hypebeast, explaining the merch collection. “This merch drop is my way to allow the people, and even those who haven’t been on the ground volunteering with us, to feel like they are part of the community. It’s more of a spiritual purpose. And that’s what I think fashion is about, an indication, from afar, of the kind of person you are.”

Ultimately, Smith describes “I LOVE YOU” as a “cool” non-profit catered to this generation, who he says “cares a lot” and is “really vocal about what they care about.” In an effort to bring more positivity to the world, the “SYRE” rapper intentionally chose the name “I LOVE YOU” to reflect the positive effects of saying “I love you.” Smith, known to be a bit aloof and guarded in the public eye, says the “I LOVE YOU” brand is “an authentic reflection” of who he is.

“It’s hard to get a sense of my personality. I make it hard to do so because that’s just how I am, but I LOVE YOU is what I would say is at the core of my personality,” he explained. “In my music, I talk a lot about changing the world and speaking, and this next generation of existence, and I LOVE YOU carries over those themes too and represents that part of my artistry.”

He added, “I LOVE YOU speaks to all of these different sides of who I am and the different sides of people in the world, so that when they see it on the internet, it resonates with them. Out of all of the things that I have done in my life, I LOVE YOU is one of them that resonates with people in the way that I really, really want it to.”