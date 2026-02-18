‘I don’t see what other people see’: Tyler Reddick addresses backlash of Michael Jordan after Daytona 500 celebration with 6-year-old son

What should have been Michael Jordan’s biggest moment as a NASCAR owner on the track following the Daytona 500 turned into a different conversation online.

Jordan, the six-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer, was seen on video interacting with driver Tyler Reddick’s six-year-old son, Beau, after the child appeared to have ice down the back of his shirt. Many on social media believed the interaction was inappropriate, with some users even throwing away their Jordans in protest.

Reddick addressed the controversy during an appearance on “The Stephen A. Smith Show” on SiriusXM on Tuesday (Feb. 17), downplaying the incident and saying the criticism of Jordan has been blown out of proportion.

“From my perspective, I’ve gotten to know Michael and his family very well over the years I’ve been here with 23XI, and I don’t see what other people see when it comes to this,” Reddick said.

In the clip, Jordan appeared to be pinching the child’s backside and briefly brushed against his leg while confetti fell at the podium. Reddick initially did not comment on the matter when asked on Monday, letting time pass before he gave his full thoughts to Smith.

Jordan himself has not publicly commented on the issue.

Reddick said he remains focused on celebrating the moment of winning his first Daytona 500 and the first Daytona 500 for 23XI Racing, citing his relationship with Jordan and the Jordan family as a huge factor.

“This is a huge moment, the biggest moment of my career,” Reddick told Smith. “A huge moment for my family and his family and I just put that off to the side.”

He added, “I think about the look on Yvette’s face and the whole family and his whole group when they got to Victory Lane too. Just how happy everyone was celebrating together. That’s where I’m at with it.”

In victory lane, Jordan compared winning NASCAR’s biggest race to winning an NBA title.

“It feels like I won a championship,” Jordan said. “Until I get my ring, I won’t even know.”