White House press secretary is unable to say when Trump was falsely accused of being racist

Following President Donald Trump‘s claim in a social media post honoring Rev. Jesse Jackson that he has been “falsely and consistently called a racist,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was unable to point to examples to back up the president’s claims.

During a Wednesday press briefing before Trump hosts a Black History Month reception at the White House, Leavitt was asked about Trump’s Tuesday post and exactly when he had been falsely accused of being racist.

“Are you kidding me?” said the Trump spokesperson, who said there were a “plethora of examples” without naming any specific instance.

“I will get my team in that room to start going through the internet of radical Democrats throughout the years who have accused this president, falsely, of being a racist,” said Leavitt.

The White House press secretary even called out reporters in the room, adding, “I’m sure there are many people in this room and on network television across the country who have accused him of the same. In fact, I know that because I’ve seen it with my own eyes.”

Leavitt then read through a list of the Trump administration’s perceived accomplishments as it relates to Black Americans, though much of it was not directly targeted to Black communities, but rather the general population.

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 20: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks as Tiger Woods (R) looks on during a reception honoring Black History Month in the East Room of the White House on February 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

“The president very much looks forward to having an event later this afternoon…to celebrate Black History Month and to talk about how his policies are advancing opportunity and prosperity for all Americans through record tax cuts, through the Trump Accounts that all Americans can access regardless of race,” said the White House press secretary. “These are a great thing for the next generation of Americans. The president has also awarded hundreds of millions of dollars in additional funding to strengthen educational outcomes at Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country.”

She continued, “The President is protecting the hard-earned benefits of the 2.4 million Black veterans who honorably served in our nation’s armed forces by reducing the backlog of veterans waiting for their VA benefits and for their home loans through the Department of Veterans Affairs. So there is a lot this president has done for all Americans, regardless of race, and he has absolutely been falsely called and smeared as a racist.”

As for the issue over whether the president has been falsely accused of being a racist, Leavitt added, “I’m happy to provide you those receipts.”

Democratic strategist Alencia Johnson recently told theGrio of Trump’s racism, “The fact remains the same that he lost housing [racial] discrimination lawsuits in New York, what he did to five teenagers in the 1990s with the Central Park Five, now the Exonerated Five, to his policies, calling the folks from African nations coming from ‘a—hole countries’ to disinviting the only sitting Black governor from a governors’ meeting.”

She added, “The list goes on and on and on.”