Rapper Lil Poppa dies by suicide at age 25

Florida rapper Lil Poppa has died at age 25. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that his death was by suicide, according to NBC News.

TMZ reported Wheeler was involved in a single-car accident on Interstate 85 in Hapeville, Georgia, and had gone to a nearby Hilton Head to meet with his manager before his tragic death on Wednesday (Feb. 18). The medical examiner’s report confirmed that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Jacksonville artist, born Janarious Wheeler, had grown a following from songs like “Love & War” and “Mind Over Matter.” Just one week before his death, he had released a new song, “Out of Town Bae.”

According to Pitchfork, Wheeler began his career at age 7, writing religious raps for his church before becoming a secular artist. He broke through with his 2018 track, “Purple Hearts,” which was later featured on his mixtape, “Upcoming Investigation.”

Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group, which also houses rappers like GloRilla and Moneybagg Yo, posted a tribute to Lil Poppa on Instagram, writing that he was “one of those rare artists who thoughtfully poured his pain, growth and truth into his art.”

“Poppa was more than a talented artist—he was an ambitious young man with depth beyond his years and endless potential. Our love for him knew no bounds,” the statement said.

Boosie Badazz, Dej Loaf, Rob49, and Mozzy are among some of the rappers who have posted tributes to Lil Poppa. Lil Duval, an early supporter of Wheeler who is also from Jacksonville, posted an interview where the late rapper speaks about how they came to know each other.

“this one really hurt me cuz i really cared about @lilpoppa Most of us in Jacksonville knew him since he was a kid. And we all wanted him to win and he was,” Lil Duval wrote on Instagram. “Cuz once the drill music died done he was the only one left standing. And he deserved it cuz He was really who all these other YN rappers wanted to be in Jacksonville.”