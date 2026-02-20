Miss J Alexander’s friends launches GoFundMe to deal with rising health care costs from dehibilating stroke

Fans of Miss J Alexander saw a different side of the former “America’s Next Top Model” judge in the recent “Reality Check” documentary. After he suffered a stroke in 2022, longtime fans of the show shared their sympathy after learning he was bound to a wheelchair.

“I couldn’t walk, and I couldn’t talk, and I thought to myself, ‘What was I going to do?’ And that I couldn’t walk, and I couldn’t speak. It was emotional. I cried. I’m not ashamed to say that I cried,” he shared in the three-part docuseries.

Now, his close friend and talent manager, Steven Grossman, is asking for the public’s help to cover the unfortunate rising cost of his recovery.

A GoFundMe was launched on Friday (Feb. 20) in Miss J’s honor to help cover the costs of ongoing treatments, specialized care, rehab services, and daily living support. Although Miss J let fans in on some of the details regarding his stroke in the docuseries, the GoFundMe reveals a far more heartbreaking story.

“After spending five weeks in a coma, Miss J. was left unable to walk or speak,” a description from the GoFundMe reads. “He spent almost a year and a half in a rehabilitation center without much use of his body or his voice. This time span included additional mini-strokes, seizures, and four additional hospitalizations.”

It continued: “For the past three years, Miss J. has been bravely fighting his way back and struggling to live independently. We are hoping to secure full-time, round-the-clock care and help with the on-going regular physical, speech, and occupational therapies. He is currently confined to a wheelchair stemming from what we hope is only temporary paralysis and his right arm remains immobile.”

The goal is to raise $100K to cover costs and while the GoFundMe is currently in its infancy, several fans have already raised more than $1,000 for the fashionista.

“If Miss J.’s kindness, humor, and iconic presence have ever made you smile or laugh, please consider giving back during this difficult time. And if you’re unable to donate, sharing this page with your community is another powerful way to help. Let’s all come together for someone who has inspired confidence, individuality, and joy in so many of us,” the GoFundMe page states.