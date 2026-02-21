‘I’m grateful, I’m lucky’: Gabourey Sidibe’s husband reveals thyroid cancer diagnosis after pushing for surgery

A dramatic revelation might have saved Gabourey Sidibe‘s husband’s life.

On Friday (Feb. 20), Brandon Frankel, who shares twins with the “American Horror Story” actress, took to Instagram to reveal he was diagnosed with Stage 1 thyroid cancer. In the process, he says, pushing doctors to listen to his concerns prompted the emergency surgery and kick-started his road to recovery.

“I was diagnosed with Stage I Papillary Thyroid cancer,” he began his lengthy caption alongside photos of him pre and post-surgery. “I found it very early because I pushed for an ultrasound my doctor didn’t think I needed.”

According to MDAnderson, Papillary thyroid cancer is the most common form of thyroid cancer. It is normally a slow-growing cancer and makes up roughly 80% to 85% of all thyroid cancer cases.

Frankel admitted that surgery went “well” and that he’s “okay,” but remains adamant that he was lucky to be heard and to advocate for himself. Others in similar situations aren’t gifted the same luxury.

“Healthcare shouldn’t reward the loudest, the most connected, or the most financially secure. It shouldn’t require strategy, privilege, and stamina just to feel safe,” he wrote.

At the end of his caption, he thanked Sidibe for being there for their young family, saying she “carried” the party of four as he handled “appointments, surgery and recovery.”

“I don’t know how anyone does this without that kind of love and support,” Frankel said. “I’m grateful. I’m lucky. But luck and means shouldn’t be a healthcare plan. The system is broken. Healthcare should be a basic human right. PLEASE advocate for yourself, and be proactive!”