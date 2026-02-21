Nina Westbrook addresses death threat e-mail sent to her and her husband, NBA player Russell Westbrook: ‘Not an isolated incident’

Russell Westbrook has, by all accounts, carved out an NBA career that will have him in the Hall of Fame. However, one fan crossed the line with Westbrook, sending death threats to him and his Nina, over his performance in a recent game.

Nina Westbrook, who played college basketball and his a licensed family and marriage therapist, shared the e-mail from a fan in her Instagram Stories on Friday (Feb. 20). Russell scored five points in the Kings’ 131-94 loss to the Orlando Magic, their 15th consecutive loss.

The e-mail, titled “F–k You,” reads: “Your piece of f—kin sh-t husband sucks to f—kin bad can’t even get 1o points, is pathetic. I hope you both die in a car crash dumb b-tch.”

Nina captioned the post, “The negative effects of sports betting. Brings out the worst in ppl smh.”

In a follow-up post, Nina thanked her followers and friends for their support after the ordeal and admitted the type of message was not the first time the Westbrooks have had to deal with something like this.

“Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident,” she began. “It’s something me and my husband consider routine. With that said, I’m sharing this now because I’m growing increasingly concerned for athletes.”

She continued, “I felt it important to highlight the effects that sports betting has on individuals and how it puts athletes and their families in potentially dangerous positions. It’s an aspect of sports betting that no one seems interested in discussing.”

Russell Westbrook has not publicly commented on the e-mail but in the pas he’s confronted fans off the court for unruly behavior towards him and disrespectful taunts, particularly in Utah. While a member of the Los Angeles Clippers, Westbrook went into a suite and confronted a fan, telling him to “Watch your mouth, motherf–er.”