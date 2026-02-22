21-year-old man missing since Valentine’s Day found hanging in Atlanta park

A man who had been missing since Valentine’s Day was found on Wednesday (Feb. 18) hanging in an Atlanta park.

According to 11Alive News, Cobb County Police have not released the name of the man, but it may be 21-year-old Kyle Bassinga, who also went missing this week.

Bassinga was reported missing on Feb.15, but police did not confirm whether the missing person they found was him. 11Alive reported that they spoke to the family of Bassinga, who confirmed to the outlet that the missing person was, in fact, him.

Cobb County authorities say they are continuing to investigate the case and awaiting the medical examiner’s final autopsy. They say that witnesses saw a man walk into a wooded area of the park on Valentine’s Day at around 4:28 p.m. On Feb. 18 at 9:46 a.m., someone called 911 to report a dead person in the same wooded area of Fair Oaks Park.

Detectives reported they found no evidence of anyone else’s involvement in the missing person’s death, and police are saying there are no signs of foul play.

After Bassinga was reported missing, a video surfaced online of a distressing encounter he had with police. In the video, which appears to have been posted on Bassinga’s social media account, he is filming a police officer and asking him why he was made give over his identification. He also says that he believes the officer is acting illegally by asking for his identification without giving him a reason. It seems that the officer asked him for a student ID to prove he was a college student at Georgia State University.

According to 11Alive reporter Chase Houle, who spoke to Bassinga’s family, they are not focusing on speculation that his death may have been foul play.

“Right now, online speculation is the least of our worries. We are focused on burying our son and am happy to have found him,” the family said.