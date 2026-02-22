NFL wide receiver Rondale Moore found dead at 25

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Rondale Moore has died at age 25. Authorities confirmed he was found deceased in his hometown of New Albany, Indiana, on Saturday night (Feb. 21).

The Floyd County Coroner said Moore’s death is not a threat to the public and an autopsy would be conducted on Sunday, per NFL News. TMZ Sports is reporting that the cause of death may have been a self-inflicted gunshot wound, citing the police chief of the New Albany, Indiana, Police Department. The investigation is ongoing.

In its statement, the NFL said the organization is “deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Rondale Moore. Our thoughts are with Rondale’s family, friends and teammates during this difficult time.”

Moore’s team, the Vikings, as well as head coach Kevin O’Connell, have also released statements. The Vikings said they have spoken with Moore’s family and are “in communication with our players, coaches, and staff, and will make counseling and emotional support resources available to anyone in need.”

O’Connell wrote he is “devastated by the news of Rondale’s death.”

“While Rondale had been a member of the Vikings for a short time, he was someone we came to know well and care about deeply. He was a humble, soft-spoken, and respectful young man who was proud of his Indiana roots. As a player, he was disciplined, dedicated and resilient despite facing adversity multiple times as injuries sidelined him throughout his career. We are all heartbroken by the fact he won’t continue to live out his NFL dream and we won’t all have a chance to watch him flourish.”

The NFL Players Association, which is the union for the players in the league, has written that Moore’s death is an “immense loss is felt deeply across our union, and we value his service as a player rep.”

Moore was born and raised in New Albany, Indiana, and was a standout athlete at New Albany High School, according to WLKY News, and was the recipient of the Gatorade Player of the Year in 2017. He was an All-American at Purdue University and began his professional career with the Arizona Cardinals as a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft. He has joined the Vikings in 2025 and was recently recovering from a knee injury.