Trump demands Netflix fire Susan Rice from board after she said corporations ‘take a knee’ to him

President Donald Trump is targeting Susan Rice’s position on the board of Netflix, calling the former diplomat a “racist” and a “political hack” after she spoke out against his corporate allies this week.

Rice was on former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara’s podcast when she criticized corporations that acquiesced to the Trump administration. She warned that when Democrats were back in power, these businesses “are going to be held accountable.”

“It is not going to end well for them. For those that decided that they would act in their perceived, very narrow self interest, which I would underscore as very short-term self-interest, and take a knee to Trump, I think they are now starting to realize, ‘Wait a minute, this is not popular. Trump is not popular.'”

Far-right political activist and self-described “loyalty enforcer” of President Trump, Laura Loomer, called Netflix “Anti-American” for Rice’s comments on her X account. She also condemned a potential Netflix-Warner Bros merger, which Trump has recently said he should not be involved in. Netflix is currently battling Paramount Skydance in an acquisition war for Warner Bros and has an agreement to buy the multimedia corporation for $83 billion. But last week, Warner Bros opened up negotiations with Paramount in hopes of a better deal.

On Saturday (Feb. 21), Trump reacted to Loomer’s post about Rice’s comments on his Truth Social account, demanding Netflix fire her from the board, “or pay the consequences.” Rice served on the company’s board from 2018 to 2021, then rejoined in 2023 after working under the Biden administration.

“Netflix should fire racist, Trump Deranged Susan Rice, IMMEDIATELY, or pay the consequences. She’s got no talent or skills – Purely a political hack! HER POWER IS GONE, AND WILL NEVER BE BACK. How much is she being paid, and for what??? Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Netflix has not issued a response to the President’s post.

Rice is a former diplomat who has served under the Clinton, Obama, and Biden administrations. Her recent post in the White House was as Joe Biden’s domestic policy advisor, which she stepped down from in May 2023.